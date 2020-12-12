Bottoms had been rumored to be under consideration to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development or to head the Small Business Administration, a cabinet-level post. A reporter for the New Yorker said Friday she’d been offered the less prestigious role of ambassador to the Bahamas. The transition denied that report on Friday, and Taylor did again Saturday.
Bottoms, 50, whose national profile rose when her response to unrest in her city over the summer was generally well received, is seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.
Her decision not to join the Biden administration was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
