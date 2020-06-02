The U.K. will publish details of its 14-day quarantine plan for all arrivals from overseas, effective June 8. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a financial statement and a speech on the post-pandemic landscape.

China said its one new virus case was imported, and South Korea reported 49 new cases, mostly around Seoul, with one more death. Indonesia said its budget deficit would widen, while Lion Air grounded flights indefinitely.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases pass 6.38 million; deaths exceed 380,300

• German unemployment hits highest level since 2015

• Europe’s scarred economy starts a slow recovery

• South African court calls lockdown rules unconstitutional

• The latest on the high-speed race for a vaccine

Austria Opens Borders But Keeps Italy Link Closed (6:37 a.m. NY)

Austria is lifting border controls, imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, with all neighboring countries except Italy as of tomorrow.

The government in Vienna still has concerns over the prevalence of the virus in Italy, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told journalists. The central European nation is home to ski resorts that were linked to early spread of the virus in February and March.

Wizz Air Sees Room for More European Bases (5:58 p.m. HK)

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc has been approached by numerous airport hubs “begging for growth capacity” in the wake of the pandemic-driven collapse in air travel.

“We are one of the very few airlines who actually can deliver that,” Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi said in an interview Wednesday. Wizz, Eastern Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, has a relatively healthy balance sheet that puts it in position to grab market share once economies reopen.

Common Painkiller Tested Against Covid-19 in U.K. (5:49 p.m. HK)

Scientists in London are testing whether a variant of the commonly used painkiller ibuprofen can help patients with Covid-19 avoid potentially lethal respiratory failure and the need for mechanical ventilators.

The study is being run by Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London and SEEK, a proprietary drug-research firm.

Germany Aims to Reactivate EU Travel (4:40 p.m. HK)

Germany’s government approved plans that pave the way for an across-the-board travel warning to be replaced from June 15. In its place the cabinet sees appropriate travel recommendations for individual European Union nations, as well as the U.K. and the passport-free Schengen area.

Separately, unemployment in Europe’s most populous nation hit 2.875 million in May, its highest level since late 2015. Government economists say joblessness could rise above 3 million during the remaining months of 2020.

Standard Life Tells Staff to Work From Home for 2020 (3:56 p.m. HK)

Standard Life Aberdeen Plc has told most of its U.K. staff to work from home for the rest of the year after the pandemic halted the British economy for almost two months.

The asset manager told its 4,900 U.K. employees that the majority shouldn’t expect to come into the office in 2020, according to a June 2 internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Indonesia Sees Weaker Growth, Bigger Fiscal Gap Amid Virus (2:54 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s economy may grow less than already reduced estimates, and the fiscal deficit will widen, as the government ramps up its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the finance minister said.

The deficit is now projected to widen to 6.34% of gross domestic product, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said. That’s the latest of several revisions since the government announced just over two months ago that it was suspending its 3% ceiling.

The pandemic has rattled Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. President Joko Widodo ordered financial chiefs to expedite a recovery program, but he also told them to mitigate fiscal risk amid warnings that the nation’s credit rating could be in jeopardy.

Man Behind Sweden’s Strategy Says He Got Some Things Wrong (2:25 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s top epidemiologist says more should have been done in his country to tackle Covid-19 at the start of the outbreak, in order to keep the death rate down.

“If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land somewhere in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done,” Anders Tegnell said in an interview with Swedish Radio.

Tegnell is the brains behind Sweden’s controversial approach to fighting the virus, and the government of Stefan Lofven has deferred to the epidemiologist in its official response to the pandemic. At 43 deaths per 100,000, Sweden’s death rate is among the highest globally.

Trump Says GOP ‘Forced’ to Seek New City for Party Convention (12:40 p.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said the Republican Party has been “forced to seek” a new city for its national convention, planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by the state’s governor.

The president, in a series of tweets on Tuesday night, did not say what other cities were being considered or if the party was definitely pulling out of Charlotte.

A Republican National Committee official, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive party deliberations, said Trump’s acceptance speech would be held in another city, but the party still hoped to conduct its official convention business in Charlotte, if public health rules permit it.

Australia’s Economy Contracts, Ending Three-Decade Expansion (12:15 p.m. HK)

Australia’s economy contracted in the first three months of the year, setting up an end to a nearly 29-year run without a recession as an even deeper slowdown looms for the current quarter.

Gross domestic product fell 0.3% from the final three months of 2019, the first quarterly drop since 2011, brought down by a collapse in household spending, statistics bureau data showed in Sydney on Wednesday. Economists had forecast a 0.4% drop. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 1.4%, matching estimates.

The current quarter will see a deep contraction, with almost 600,000 jobs lost in April alone and much of the economy in lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

South African Court Declares Lockdown Rules Unconstitutional (12 p.m. HK)

A South African court ruled that revised lockdown regulations implemented by the government as part of a phased reopening of the economy are unconstitutional and invalid, giving the state two weeks to amend them.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court made the ruling earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet spokeswoman Phumla Williams said in an emailed statement. The decision applies to all regulations excluding the closing of South Africa’s borders and the shuttering of nightclubs and casinos, among others, court documents show.

Liberty Fighters, a Pretoria-based human-rights group, challenged the regulations after receiving complaints from property tenants who were unable to pay their rent because of their lack of employment.

China Says New Coronavirus Case Reported June 2 Is Imported (10:10 a.m. HK)

The one additional coronavirus case is reported in Guangdong province, according to a statement from China’s National Health Commission.

Another four asymptomatic cases are reported, with two of them arriving from abroad. China has 357 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation.

China has 83,021 confirmed coronavirus cases, and its total death toll is at 4,634.

U.K. to Publish Quarantine Plans for Overseas Arrivals (8:14 a.m. HK)

The U.K. will publish details Wednesday of its plan to impose a 14-day quarantine on all overseas arrivals.

The move, which takes effect June 8, was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel last month. Aside from what her office called “a short list” of exemptions, it will cover everyone arriving in England from abroad. They will be required to fill in a form saying where they will self-isolate.

Under the government’s plan, officials will conduct spot checks to ensure compliance.

Brazil Reports Deadliest Day (6:45 a.m. HK)

Brazil reported a record 1,262 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities to 31,199. There were also 28,936 new reported cases, pushing the country’s total to 555,383, behind only the U.S.

The nation of 210 million people has become an epicenter of the virus in the last few weeks. Brazil’s peak has not yet arrived, and “at the moment it is not possible to predict when it will arrive,” Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Emergencies Program, said Monday.

