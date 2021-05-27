The six bank leaders came well prepared with statistics on workplace diversity, low-income lending and assistance they gave both employees and customers who were facing economic hardships during the pandemic. They also noted that their firms, thanks to government capital rules, had no problems surviving the turmoil.The House panel, however, is much larger and its members are known for asking off-beat questions and making politically polarized statements. A number of lawmakers have pet issues that they are likely to raise, such as China policy, cryptocurrencies, racial justice, boosting the nation’s supply of affordable housing and pushing banks to help fight climate change.