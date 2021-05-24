“One of the things I’d like to understand better is how these banks hold themselves out as working in the public interest at the same time that they have millions of dollars for CEO bonuses and not enough for consumer lending,” Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said in an interview. She predicted the hearings would be “fun,” at least for the lawmakers.The two days of testimony will mark the first time top bankers have faced a public cross-examination -- albeit on video -- since Democrats took control of the Senate and the White House early this year. The chief executive officers, well aware of Washington’s leftward tilt, have been busy preparing: holding courtesy meetings with lawmakers, conducting “murder board” practice sessions and announcing new initiatives that boost the pay of lower-level workers and provide banking services to minorities.