House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters set the tone at a Thursday hearing -- the second this week featuring the heads of the six largest U.S. banks -- by blasting the industry for raking in “billions in overdraft fees” last year when millions of families were struggling due to the pandemic. Her fellow Democrat, New York’s Carolyn Maloney, later continued the attack, saying the “predatory” charges are paid by Americans who can least afford them.