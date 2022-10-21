Banorte Is No Longer Pursuing Citi’s Banamex Mexican Unit

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte is out of the running for the purchase of Citigroup Inc.’s Banamex Mexican unit. The bank is no longer pursuing the acquisition as of Thursday, it said in a filing Friday with the Mexican stock exchange. Banorte, Mexico’s second-biggest bank by total loans, trailing only Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, was seen as the top contender for Banamex.

Citigroup kicked off the sale process at the start of the year when it announced it would exit consumer, small-business and middle-market banking in Mexico as part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s turnaround of the New York-based lender. The bank plans to continue offering services to large corporations and wealthy clients in Mexico even after the exit.

Banorte’s announcement comes a day after CEO Marcos Ramirez declined to comment on his bank’s bid for Citigroup’s retail operations in Mexico, or even say if Banorte was still in the process.

Banamex is likely to attract offers of about $7 billion to $8 billion as the field of bidders narrows, people familiar with the matter said in August. Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa, mining tycoon German Larrea and Grupo Financiero Mifel were still in the running as of last month.

Banorte’s decision comes three months after Banco Santander SA said it was eliminated from the bidding process for Banamex.

For months, Citigroup has said the Banamex exit could ultimately take the form of a sale or a public-market alternative, and will be subject to regulatory approval. The units included in the plans have about $44 billion in assets and take up about $4 billion in average allocated tangible common equity.

