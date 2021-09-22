Also benefiting from the trend are some of the restaurants hit hardest by the pandemic. Marylisa Carrier and her husband, Robert, were just weeks away from shuttering their Sparks, Nevada, burger joint last year when they got a call from a salesperson pitching Earl’s Virtual Dining. The Carriers were told they could generate $200 a day in revenue from MrBeast. Instead, receipts have been triple that. The Carrier’s restaurant, Sizl Burger, retains about 67% of the average $25 order. It has allowed the couple to keep their business open and even consider expanding. “It’s been a huge, huge thing for us,” Marylisa Carrier said.