Battered Small-Cap Stocks Are Poised for a ‘Relief Rally,’ Wells Fargo Says

U.S. small-cap stocks have been down so long it looks like up to Wells Fargo. The Russell 2000 Index, the benchmark gauge for small-cap stocks, has tumbled more than 18% from its record close on Nov. 8, putting it on track to sink back into a bear market, or a drop of 20% from its peak. Rising borrowing costs have pressured shares of small companies, which are typically heavily indebted and tend to have less-diversified business lines.

But the scale of the drop may help spur a “relief rally,” Wells Fargo strategists led by senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey wrote in a note to clients.

In 2008, the Russell 2000 suffered a loss of 34% during the height of the global financial crisis, Wells Fargo data show. The index is on pace for an annualized loss of a 35% in 2022, which suggests that the market has “already priced-in substantial recession fear,” according to analysts at the bank. “Better-than-feared” earnings could end up lifting the shares.

“Analysis of early reporters, conversations with analysts and clients and balance sheet strength imply investors’ worst fears are unlikely to materialize during earnings season,” the Wells Fargo strategists wrote.

To be sure, Fed officials signaled they plan to reduce the central bank’s massive bond holdings more rapidly than they did last decade, triggering a steady upward move in interest rates. That will further tighten credit across the economy as the Fed raises rates to fight the hottest inflation in four decades.

Small-cap stocks, which are tied to the health of the U.S. economy, historically bottom before broader markets bounce higher. Fundamentals for small caps “remain strong and relative valuations have bottomed out near 2020 lows,” which could create an opportunity for them to rebound should sentiment recover, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Revenue growth will be the primary driver of any advance now that the monetary-policy training wheels are coming off, and consensus forecasts a relatively favorable backdrop, especially in the middle of 2022,” BI Chief Equity Strategist Gina Martin Adams and Equity Strategist Michael Casper wrote in a research note. “The Russell 2000’s fate over the next year will rely heavily on the Fed successfully combating inflation without squelching economic growth.”

