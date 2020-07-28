Biden will discuss the proposals, which make up the fourth and final part of his economic plan, at a speech later Tuesday. He has been rolling out the proposals over the past month.

The racial equity plank not only rounds out his economic plan, but serves to address voters’ attention on the economic gap between African-Americans and Whites that was heightened by the economic crash, the virus pandemic and the protests against police brutality.

Biden has overwhelming support from Black voters, but there are concerns about whether he inspires younger Black voters to come out and vote for him.

Biden’s proposals are embedded in the $3.475 trillion in new spending he’s proposed this month to “build back better” from the coronavirus crisis and economic downturn. Some of the spending would be for stimulus while smaller amounts would be for longer-term spending.

His campaign said new taxes, including a new real estate tax that he detailed last week, would pay for the proposals.

Biden’s goal is to prioritize support for racial minorities across all areas of economic development that can take effect quickly, according to campaign officials who previewed the plans ahead of Biden’s speech on condition of anonymity.

His plan to support minority-owned small businesses includes $30 billion in federal investment in a Small Business Opportunity Fund, which could be used to leverage $5 of private sector investment for every $1 of federal spending, meaning that the fund would begin with $150 billion in funding. The money to seed the fund would come from the $300 billion support for innovation that he outlined in early July as part of his “Made in All of America” initiative.

Biden would push the Federal Reserve to take steps to improve minority and low-income communities, and to promote diversity within its ranks. His administration would urge Congress to amend the Federal Reserve Act to require the central bank to regularly report on racial economic gaps and what it is doing through monetary and regulatory policy to close them.

He also backs the Fed’s previously announced shift toward a real-time payment system, which would make it possible for low-income people to have instant access to the money they are owed. And he wants the Fed to revise its hiring and employing practices to create more diversity, including on the Board of Governors and at the regional Federal Reserve Banks.

Biden would also take steps to promote diversity in leadership at the financial regulatory agencies and would create a new role within the White House Council of Economic Advisers to focus on racial equity, including income and wealth gaps. His administration would also work with Congress and the courts to create best-practices for ensuring diversity among interns, clerks and staffers.

Biden’s campaign did not say he supports reparations for Black Americas, as some have advocated, but did say he backs a longer term study on the issue, an official said.

