Biden made the call after a report showing the U.S. labor market lost jobs in December for the first time in eight months, reflecting a plunge in restaurant employment that highlighted how surging coronavirus infections are taking a greater toll on parts of the economy.

While the Democrats are set to control both houses of Congress after Biden takes charge, private economists see any new stimulus package falling short of multiple trillions of dollars. The 50-50 partisan split in the Senate will make a more ambitious proposal challenging to pass.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia moderate, said Friday that if there’s another round of direct payments to individuals, it “should be targeted to those who need it.” Initial reports that he flat out opposed boosting stimulus checks to $2,000 from the $600 approved in the December Covid-19 relief package sent stocks dropping on Friday, showcasing investor sensitivity to news about the next fiscal initiative.

Stocks Fluctuate

Equities recovered after Bloomberg reported that Manchin planned to review Biden’s proposals.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier this week that boosting the stimulus payments to $2,000 would be his first goal once Democrats secure control of the Senate.

Non-farm payrolls decreased by 140,000 from the prior month, a Labor Department report showed Friday, though unlike last spring, the declines were concentrated in the leisure and hospitality industries rather than being widespread. The unemployment rate held at 6.7%, halting a string of seven straight drops.

“People are lined up for miles in their automobiles waiting to get a meal to put on the table for their family,” Biden said at a news conference on Friday.

The president-elect also called for a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour, another measure that’s likely to run into a challenging political calculus.

