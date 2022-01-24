“The bottom line: this isn’t just about quick wins. It’s about reversing decades of concentration that have hurt workers, consumers and small businesses,” he said.
The council was formed to help enact an executive order on competition Biden signed in July. His administration has also worked with ports, truckers and labor unions to ease supply-chain bottlenecks that have contributed to rising prices, though the president’s top economic advisers concede the government can’t do much to influence the basic forces of supply and demand.
“Capitalism without competition is not capitalism. It’s exploitation,” Biden said. He said his administration plans to combat non-compete clauses one in five workers are asked to sign, even when they’re not given access to particularly sensitive information about their employers.
In-person participants for Monday’s meeting at the White House included Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler and Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division Jonathan Kanter, according to a White House official.
Inflation emerged last year as Biden’s topmost economic and political concern, with rising prices for everyday needs -- including energy, food, homes and cars -- weighing heavily on his approval ratings. His administration has struggled to respond, and spiraling prices are poised to help deliver control of one or both chambers of Congress to Republicans in November’s midterm elections.
Biden showed his frustration with the challenge posed by inflation, bristling at a Fox News reporter’s question about the political liability of rising prices.
The president pointed to several accomplishments stemming from the July order, including a Food and Drug Administration proposed rule to sell hearing aids without a prescription. The agency estimates the rule will cut prices for the devices from thousands of dollars to hundreds, while motivating more people with hearing problems to seek treatment.
The Department of Health and Human Services is also implementing the No Surprises Act, signed into law by former President Donald Trump which requires hospitals as of Jan. 1 to more conveniently disclose their prices to consumers or face dramatically increased federal fines.
The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced last week that they were joining forces to modernize rules on mergers and prevent anticompetitive deals, and Justice is also examining guidelines for bank mergers.
The Transportation Department has secured refunds for tens of thousands of travelers who weren’t able to get their money back during the coronavirus pandemic, a White House official pointed out. It’s also working on regulations that would require airlines to refund fees for baggage that’s delayed or for services that aren’t successfully delivered, such as WiFi and seat selection.
The executive order asked the FTC to consider regulating against what it described as “unfair anticompetitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items.” The agency voted unanimously to step up its enforcement of repair restrictions and, in turn, Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp announced modifications to their strict repair policies.
Biden said the move toward more flexible policies would mean Americans could save “an arm and a leg” or, in the administration’s estimate, tens of millions of dollars, on repairs and replacements.
Biden agencies have worked to block the since-scrapped merger of Aon Plc and Willis Towers Watson Plc, two of the three largest U.S. insurance brokers, and the consolidation of two major North American railroads, Canadian National Railway Co. and Kansas City Southern Railway, the official noted
