Biden to Meet With DeSantis During Trip to Hurricane-Hit Florida

President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday during a tour of areas in his state devastated by Hurricane Ian. Biden plans to meet with workers aiding in the recovery and will be briefed by DeSantis, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Governor DeSantis, the FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other state and local officials will also provide the president with an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts,” Jean-Pierre said at a briefing Tuesday.

Biden and DeSantis have feuded over political issues -- including migrants -- but are coordinating on assistance for Floridians hit by a hurricane Biden’s called “among the worst in the nation’s history.”

DeSantis, a Republican whose name has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, boosted his national profile by assailing Democrats on culture-war issues that play well with the Republican base.

The governor, who is running for re-election this year, drew Biden’s criticism last month for using taxpayer dollars to fly dozens of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, a stunt intended to embarrass the president for his handling of immigration. Other Republican governors from Texas and Arizona have also sent migrants to cities, including New York and Washington, that are run by Democrats.

Asked if the president would discuss the migrant flights with DeSantis during their meeting, Jean-Pierre said Biden had previously expressed his concerns about the “political stunt,” but added “now is not the time.”

“When it comes to delivering and making sure that the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are working as one,” she added.

Ian slammed into the state last week, bringing deadly storm surges, catastrophic flooding and powerful winds. Florida’s death toll from Ian is at least 68 according to state officials.

DeSantis has toned down his rhetoric in the wake of the storm, complimenting the president for quickly lining up disaster relief and expressing gratitude to Democratically-led states like New York and New Jersey for sending assistance.

Biden and DeSantis spoke during the hurricane, and the president later downplayed any tensions.

“This is not about anything having to do with our disagreements politically, this is about saving people’s lives, homes and businesses,” Biden told reporters during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters in Washington last week.

Hurricanes are often viewed as events that can make-or-break politicians, particularly in Florida, a state prone to tropical storms. Governor Jeb Bush’s popularity rose dramatically on the back of his response to more than a half-dozen major hurricanes, including Ivan, in two years. Democrat Lawton Chiles plummeted in the polls over discontent about his handling of Hurricane Andrew, which slammed greater Miami in 1992.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie met President Barack Obama in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Christie hugged Obama, praised him for his response and flew on Marine One. That meeting came shortly before the 2012 election. GOP rivals criticized Christie for the embrace during his failed 2016 presidential bid.

Biden will travel to Florida with First Lady Jill Biden.

During the visit, he will “meet with small business owners and local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian and thank the federal, state and local officials working around the clock to provide life saving assistance, restore power, distribute food and water removing debris and begin rebuilding efforts,” Jean-Pierre said.

The Bidens on Monday also visited Puerto Rico, which is recovering from Hurricane Fiona.

