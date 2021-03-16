• Government relief programs and lenders’ forbearance have kept U.S. small businesses from defaulting on their debt en masse as revenue slumped during the pandemic crisis, according to a new analysis
• Money didn’t buy governments pandemic protection as the numbers show middle-income countries like China had some of the best outcomes while rich countries like the U.S. and U.K. had some of the worst, Bloomberg Economics says
• Brazil is poised to raise interest rates as inflation moves higher with a sliding currency and after the country spent more money shielding its economy from the pandemic slump than almost any other emerging nation
•
A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to revamp a 1962 trade law that former President Donald Trump used to justify tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports on national-security grounds
• U.S. relations with China won’t improve until Beijing stops its economic coercion against America’s close regional ally, Australia, a senior aide to President Joe Biden said
• The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields
• The Bank of Japan’s policy review to shore up its stimulus for the longer term is set to land this week as rising bond yields cause angst for central bankers around the world
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.