For all the talk about next big things or the notion that there’s a Voltage Valley on the other side of that bleak hill, there are stories that drive home just how intractable some of Youngstown’s ills are. Shortly after midnight one day last September, firefighters were called to a blaze at what used to be a Kroger supermarket. Which seems unremarkable. Until you learn from a local TV report on the incident that the store closed in 1982—and that only weeks before the fire, Youngstown’s “blight remediation superintendent” had told the TV station the city wanted to demolish the abandoned building but didn’t have the money.