“Accelerant’s team understands the challenges that managing general underwriters and program administrators have had with conventional carriers, and they’ve built an offering to suit those niche needs,” Boehly, who is chairman and CEO of Greenwich, Connecticut-based Eldridge, and is joining Accelerant’s board, said in an emailed statement. “With cutting-edge data and analytic capabilities, Accelerant strips away the bureaucracy that’s endemic in the industry to offer a product that prioritizes velocity and drives deep collaboration.”