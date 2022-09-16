BofA Small-Business Card Spending on Travel Highest Since Covid

The number of Bank of America Corp. small-business customers spending on business travel neared pre-pandemic levels last month, an encouraging sign that owners continue to spend.
Companies have been ramping up business travel as Covid concerns fade and they resume in-person meetings, like going to the office. After corporate travel collapsed during pandemic, US employers are now booking fall trips at nearly six times last year’s rate.
The figures reinforce data earlier this week that showed optimism among US small businesses picked up in August by the most since June 2021 as owners grew less negative about the business outlook and inflation views. However, the gauge is well below year-ago levels.
BofA’s report also found strong payroll spending per small-business client, the result of both higher wages and increased hiring. That contributed to greater per-customer spending overall, rising 11% in the year through August compared to 3% in July.
“We see things like the rebound in small business travel and resilience in payroll payments as further evidence the economy is getting back on track,” economist Anna Zhou and analyst Taylor Bowley said in the report.
