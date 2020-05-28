Scientists are raising questions about a study that linked antimalarial drugs to increased heart risks and death among Covid-19 patients.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases top 5.8 million; deaths over 360,000

• Americans have stopped thinking the economy is getting worse

• Merkel seizes her chance to revolutionize the German economy

• Is it enough? Tracking major economies’ stimulus measures

• Life returns to London’s finance hub -- doused in disinfectant

• Your haircut after lockdown will be unlike any you had before

Scientists Question Study on Malaria Drugs (5:47 p.m. HK)

Scientists are raising questions about a study that linked antimalarial drugs to increased heart risks and death among Covid-19 patients. The study, published last week in The Lancet medical journal, found high rates of dangerous side effects in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. A group of some 120 researchers signed a letter pointing out inconsistencies, calling on the authors and The Lancet to reveal more details about their analysis.

The letter pointed out 14 major shortcomings in the paper, including that computer code used to analyze the data wasn’t made public, and that no information was included on the medical centers that contributed data. It also said that rates of deaths reported from Africa seemed “unlikely,” that the daily doses purportedly received by some U.S. patients appeared higher than recommended, and that the level of chloroquine use in some continents was “implausible.”

The letter called on the U.S. company holding the data for the study, Chicago-based Surgisphere, to provide greater detail, and for an independent evaluation of the analysis. Surgisphere said it works with top-tier institutions “that have a tertiary care level of practice and provide quality healthcare that is relatively homogenous around the world. As with most corporations, the access to individual hospital data is strictly governed.”

EU Races to Overcome Banks’ Reluctance to Lend (5:22 p.m. HK)

The European Union is urgently reviewing measures that would help companies and households take advantage of unprecedented relief measures after complaints that banks are reluctant to lend.

Speaking shortly after a meeting with industry groups on the matter, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Brussels was looking at setting a “European benchmark of relief measures, best practices in selected areas which then can be followed by institutions across the EU.”

“We’re talking about weeks, not months, because one thing which business and consumer organizations were especially emphasizing is urgency,” he said in an interview Thursday.

Credit Suisse Sells Time Off to Managers (5:20 p.m. HK)

Credit Suisse Group AG is offering to sell extra time off to top executives and managers based in Switzerland to give them a personal stake in the bank’s cost saving efforts. Switzerland’s second-largest bank is recommending higher ranking employees purchase two additional weeks of vacation this year.

“This will allow managers to make a personal contribution to a responsible approach to costs,” the bank said. Credit Suisse said other employees could also choose to purchase two more weeks of vacation as part of the employee benefits program.

Credit Suisse took provisions of $1 billion to cover the impact of the coronavirus on loans and asset price slump in the first quarter of the year. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said that key profit targets and capital levels will be under pressure.

JDE Peet’s Surges on Bet Coffee Will Weather Pandemic (5:13 p.m. HK)

JDE Peet’s BV shares surged after holding Europe’s biggest initial public offering this year, drawing investors counting on the Peet’s Coffee owner to weather the pandemic lockdowns and take on giants like Starbucks Corp.

The coffee giant, carved out of the Reimann family’s investment firm JAB Holding Co., raised 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in an IPO that took just 10 days, condensing what’s usually a four-week process. Coffee consumption has remained resilient during the pandemic, moving from offices and cafes into people’s homes, according to JDE Peet’s, which bills itself as the world’s largest pure-play coffee group.

Euro-Area Inflation Close to Zero (5 p.m. HK)

The euro area’s inflation rate fell to the lowest level in four years, adding to reasons for the European Central Bank to expand monetary stimulus. With prices growing next to nothing and the economy deep in recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the ECB will step up emergency asset purchases next week to rekindle growth.

Washington Reopens in a Win for Trump (4 p.m. HK)

As President Donald Trump urged the states to begin reopening economies shuttered by the pandemic, the nation’s capital stubbornly resisted. Not any more. Starting Friday, Washington finally lifts its stay-at-home order.

The move represents a symbolic victory for Trump who is eager to demonstrate that the country is getting back to normal. But it also poses risks as a resurgence of the virus in Washington, currently one of the worst hot spots in the nation, would be an equally potent symbol of the downside of Trump’s go-fast approach.

“It doesn’t look like they’ve had a big enough decline to justify reopening,” said Robert Bednarczyk, an assistant professor at the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health. “I’m a little confused about the data D.C. is using.”

Italy’s Slump Was Deeper Than Estimated (4 p.m. HK)

Italy’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the first quarter, reflecting coronavirus restrictions that started to be implemented earlier than in many other countries. Gross domestic product shrank 5.3%, revised from 4.7%, statistics office Istat said. The figures will add to the existing gloom about Italy’s economy, which may shrink at least 10% this year.

Russian Deaths Rise by Record (3:40 p.m. HK)

Russia reported a record 232 deaths over the past day taking total fatalities to 4,374. The government has faced questions about the low fatality rate in the country relative to other nations with high total infections and Moscow’s health department has said the death toll linked to Covid-19 in April was more than twice initial reports once the count was broadened to include cases related to the coronavirus.

Cases continued to stabilize, with the country adding 8,572 new confirmed infections, taking the total to 387,623. The 2.3% increase in cases is slightly below the 2.4% five-day average.

EU Aid Distribution Plan ‘Absurd’: Hungary PM (3:22 p.m. HK)

The European Union’s distribution plan for its 750 billion euro ($825 billion) recovery package is “absurd and perverse,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“The new distribution system which was presented to us contains an absurd and perverse solution,” Orban told public radio on Friday. “It would grant more funds to the rich than the poor. So what’s the point of the whole thing?”

The EU plan to collectively issue bonds to finance the recovery fund also triggers a “red warning signal,” Orban said, as Hungarian taxpayers would also be on the hook to pay back debt if another EU member fails to do so.

Air Traffic Won’t Recover for at Least 3 Years: S&P (3:19 p.m. HK)

The aviation industry’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak will be long and slow, with passenger numbers likely to stay below pre-pandemic levels through 2023, according to S&P Global Ratings, which warned of more rating downgrades for airports over the next few months.

Global air passenger numbers will drop as much as 55% this year, a far steeper slump than previously estimated, analysts including Tania Tsoneva and Julyana Yokota wrote in a report dated May 28. Any recovery will depend on factors including how governments ease travel restrictions, people’s willingness to fly again and the extent of economic damage from the outbreak, they said.

Turkish Economy Surged Before Virus Hit (3:10 p.m. HK)

Turkey’s economy clocked one of the fastest expansion rates among peers in the first quarter thanks to a surge in consumption before a lockdown to slow the coronavirus outbreak began to take hold. Gross domestic product rose 4.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, after gaining 6% in the previous three months. The median of 24 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was for a 4.9% increase.

The country will open restaurants and beaches and end travel restrictions between cities on June 1, while keeping weekend curfews in some cities for a bit longer. The easing of Turkey’s coronavirus measures, guided by the nation’s top scientists, is designed to restore some measure of mobility for the population of 83 million who’ve been under curfews and lockdowns since March.

Deaths May Be 3 Times Official Tally in Indonesia (2:34 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s spiraling coronavirus crisis has citizens taking matters into their own hands, with networks of volunteers compiling data that show the death rate in the world’s fourth-most populous nation may be three times higher than what the government says.

Concern that the country’s low testing rate means virus deaths were going unrecorded spurred citizens, health workers and scientists to set up LaporCovid-19 and KawalCOVID19, two open-source data platforms that allow people around Indonesia to report suspected Covid-19 deaths via WhatsApp and Telegram.

German Infection Rate Falls Further Below Key Level (1:45 p.m. HK)

Germany’s new coronavirus cases held below 1,000, and the infection rate dropped further beneath the key threshold of 1.0. There were 672 new cases in the 24 hours through Friday morning, bringing the total to 182,196. That compares with 324 the previous day. Fatalities increased by 42 to 8,470. The daily death toll has remained below 100 for about two weeks.

The reproduction factor of the virus fell to 0.61 on Thursday from 0.68 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute. This means 10 infected people are estimated to infect an average of around six others.

Renault to Cut 14,600 Jobs Worldwide (1:30 p.m. HK)

Renault SA plans to eliminate about 14,600 jobs worldwide and lower production capacity by almost a fifth as part of cost reductions aimed at outlasting the downturn that has rocked the global auto industry.

The plan includes cutting almost 4,600 positions in France, or about 10% of the carmaker’s total in its home country, through voluntary retirement and retraining, according to a statement Friday. More than 10,000 further jobs will be scrapped in the rest of the world, trimming a global workforce of about 180,000 people.

The measures round off a decisive week for Renault and its Japanese partners Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., drawing a line under a two-decade era of aggressive expansion under the alliance’s former leader, Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in late 2018. A slump in consumer demand and factory shutdowns to slow the Covid-19 pandemic have forced their hand, with shrinking head counts and production cuts now a priority.

Philippines to Ease Capital’s Lockdown (11:53 a.m. HK)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said restrictions in the capital region will be further eased from June 1, allowing the reopening of most businesses and transport including local flights despite a record rise in daily infections.

Metro Manila and three surrounding regions will be placed under a so-called “general community quarantine” -- where strict stay-at-home orders are lifted, except for the young and the elderly, Duterte said in a televised briefing in Manila late Thursday. The rest of the country will be placed under a “modified general community quarantine,” which is a transition phase to looser regulations.

South Korea Reports 58 More Cases (10:43 a.m. HK)

South Korea reported 58 more coronavirus cases in 24 hours, as health officials seek to control a new outbreak at a distribution center for Softbank-backed Coupang Corp., an e-commerce company. The latest numbers come a day after South Korea reported 79 new infections, the highest number of cases since April 5. So far, 102 logistics center-related cases have been confirmed.

In the wake of the new cluster, the South Korean government said it was temporarily closing public museums, parks and galleries in the Seoul metropolitan area and may consider stronger social distancing measures if the situation worsens.

Japan Factory Output Drops Most Since 2011 Quake (8:10 a.m. HK)

Japanese factory output fell in April the most since the 2011 tsunami and retail sales plunged as the coronavirus froze demand at home and abroad and the recession deepened. The data come after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government this week unveiled a $1.1 trillion economic package.

Separately, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to ease business restrictions to “step 2” of its reopening plan from Monday, allowing shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters to reopen, Nikkei reported. The government will continue to ask karaoke outlets and internet cafes to stay closed, the report said.

