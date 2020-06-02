The French government wrote to the Lancet to request a review of the raw data used in a now controversial study into the effects of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19. Brazil announced a record daily death toll, and Iran had a surge in infections.

AD

U.S. payroll figures offered some hope that the worst of the hit to the labor market is over, while President Donald Trump said the Republican Party may move its national convention from Charlotte, North Carolina.

AD

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases pass 6.4 million; deaths exceed 380,800

• German unemployment hits highest level since 2015

• Europe’s scarred economy starts a slow recovery

• South African court calls lockdown rules unconstitutional

• Gilead loses a skeptic with remdesivir sales seen at $7 billion

• Test stampede bypasses 10,000 U.S. urgent-care facilities

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus. For a look back at this week’s top stories from QuickTake, click here.

AD

Florida Cases Jump Most in Nearly 2 Weeks (11:20 a.m. NY)

Florida reported 58,764 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, up 2.3% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 1.4% in the previous seven days. It was the biggest jump since the May 21 report.

AD

Deaths among Florida residents reached 2,566, an increase of 1.4%, below the previous 7-day average of 1.6%. In terms of deaths, the numbers suggested a return to the trend after a spike in Tuesday’s numbers, the biggest since May 8.

Florida began a phased reopening on May 4.

NYC Focuses on Transit for Monday Reopening (11:06 a.m. NY)

New York City needs to return to focusing on recovery from the outbreak and reopening the economy as protests begin to abate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

AD

The city is preparing for the June 8 start of the first phase of reopening, and one of the key areas that needs to be in place is mass transit, the mayor said. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to increase service to keep subways from overcrowding as some 400,000 people return to work next week, he said.

AD

The MTA submitted a plan to de Blasio for keeping people safe, including requiring face masks and distributing free ones if necessary, and encouraging social distancing. The mayor called for capacity limits on buses and trains, and enforcement of such rules.

Virus data for the city is positive, with a low of 39 new Covid-19 patients admitted to city hospitals. Just 4% of people tested positive, also a low.

AD

Belgian Bars, Restaurants to Reopen (10:45 a.m. NY)

Belgium will allow bars and restaurants to reopen on June 8 after 12 weeks of being shut, with a mandatory closing hour of 1 a.m. It’s also easing restrictions on social contacts. Citizens may have contacts with 10 people every week starting next week. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes also said Belgium will reopen its borders with the EU member states, Schengen Treaty countries and the U.K. as of June 15, with the understanding that other nations will decide for themselves about border reopenings. Cinemas and theaters won’t be allowed to reopen until July 1, and nightlife events remain banned until the end of August.

AD

Portugal Cases Rise, Mostly in Lisbon Region (10:04 a.m. NY)

AD

Portugal reported 366 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, above 300 for the first time since May 29 and taking the total to 33,261, the government said. The additional cases are mostly in the greater Lisbon region, where testing has increased in the last few days after new clusters were identified.

The number of hospitalized patients and of cases in intensive care units both fell and are at the lowest levels since March.

G7 Suspends Some Debt Payments for Low-Income Nations (8:41 a.m. NY)

G7 Finance ministers said the group is suspending official bilateral debt payments for the poorest countries to year-end 2020 and possibly longer, according to a statement distributed by the U.S. Treasury.

AD

“We remain committed to assisting low-income countries in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the group said in the statement. “We will continue to work with the G20, Paris Club partners, the IMF, the World Bank, and other creditors to secure debt sustainability and transparency, including promoting timely creditor coordination and fair burden sharing.”

AD

Iran Hit by Second Wave as Cases Swell (8:22 a.m. NY)

Iran reported its highest number of daily infections in two months, a surge that nears March’s peak levels and suggests the Middle Eastern country struck hardest by the disease is in the throes of a second wave.

Authorities reported 3,134 new cases on Wednesday, a 50% increase from a week earlier, according to official government figures. The total number so far is 160,696, with more than 8,000 deaths.

AD

Netherlands Has Fewest New Cases Since March 10 (7:58 a.m. NY)

The Netherlands reported 86 new confirmed cases, the first time the daily number dropped under triple digits in almost three months. Infections increased 0.2% to a total of 46,733. Fatalities were also up 0.2% to 5,977.

France Seeks Answers on Lancet Hydroxychloroquine Study (7:39 a.m. NY)

AD

France wrote to scientific journal The Lancet to request a review of raw data used in a now-controversial study into the effects of an old malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine.

France ruled against using the medicine for Covid-19 last week after the research published in The Lancet, which pointed to a higher risk of death from taking the medicine.

AD

The Lancet and another prestigious medical journal, the New England Journal of Medicine, said late Tuesday they have significant concerns about a database that was used to look at how older drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, may work for the new coronavirus.

Worried Europe Looks for Way Into Vaccine Race (7:25 a.m. NY)

The European Union is looking to secure access to future coronavirus vaccines by seeking deals to share the cost of development with pharmaceutical companies, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

AD

There is growing concern in Europe that the region will fall behind the U.S. or China in obtaining supplies of any shot that proves successful. The European Commission memo warns that the move is necessary in the light of U.S. funding pledges, including $1.2 billion to AstraZeneca Plc to help make the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Austria Opens Borders But Keeps Italy Link Closed (6:37 a.m. NY)

Austria is lifting border controls, imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, with all neighboring countries except Italy as of tomorrow.

The government in Vienna still has concerns over the prevalence of the virus in Italy, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told journalists. The central European nation is home to ski resorts that were linked to early spread of the virus in February and March.

AD

Wizz Air Sees Room for More European Bases (5:58 p.m. HK)

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc has been approached by numerous airport hubs “begging for growth capacity” in the wake of the pandemic-driven collapse in air travel.

“We are one of the very few airlines who actually can deliver that,” Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi said in an interview Wednesday. Wizz, Eastern Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, has a relatively healthy balance sheet that puts it in position to grab market share once economies reopen.

Common Painkiller Tested Against Covid-19 in U.K. (5:49 p.m. HK)

Scientists in London are testing whether a variant of the commonly used painkiller ibuprofen can help patients with Covid-19 avoid potentially lethal respiratory failure and the need for mechanical ventilators.

The study is being run by Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London and SEEK, a proprietary drug-research firm.

Germany Aims to Reactivate EU Travel (4:40 p.m. HK)

Germany’s government approved plans that pave the way for an across-the-board travel warning to be replaced from June 15. In its place the cabinet sees appropriate travel recommendations for individual European Union nations, as well as the U.K. and the passport-free Schengen area.

Separately, unemployment in Europe’s most populous nation hit 2.875 million in May, its highest level since late 2015. Government economists say joblessness could rise above 3 million during the remaining months of 2020.

Standard Life Tells Staff to Work From Home for 2020 (3:56 p.m. HK)

Standard Life Aberdeen Plc has told most of its U.K. staff to work from home for the rest of the year after the pandemic halted the British economy for almost two months.

The asset manager told its 4,900 U.K. employees that the majority shouldn’t expect to come into the office in 2020, according to a June 2 internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Indonesia Sees Weaker Growth, Bigger Fiscal Gap Amid Virus (2:54 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s economy may grow less than already reduced estimates, and the fiscal deficit will widen, as the government ramps up its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the finance minister said.

The deficit is now projected to widen to 6.34% of gross domestic product, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said. That’s the latest of several revisions since the government announced just over two months ago that it was suspending its 3% ceiling.

The pandemic has rattled Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. President Joko Widodo ordered financial chiefs to expedite a recovery program, but he also told them to mitigate fiscal risk amid warnings that the nation’s credit rating could be in jeopardy.

Man Behind Sweden’s Strategy Says He Got Some Things Wrong (2:25 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s top epidemiologist says more should have been done in his country to tackle Covid-19 at the start of the outbreak, in order to keep the death rate down.

“If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land somewhere in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done,” Anders Tegnell said in an interview with Swedish Radio.

Tegnell is the brains behind Sweden’s controversial approach to fighting the virus, and the government of Stefan Lofven has deferred to the epidemiologist in its official response to the pandemic. At 43 deaths per 100,000, Sweden’s death rate is among the highest globally.

Trump Says GOP ‘Forced’ to Seek New City for Party Convention (12:40 p.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said the Republican Party has been “forced to seek” a new city for its national convention, planned for Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by the state’s governor.

The president, in a series of tweets on Tuesday night, did not say what other cities were being considered or if the party was definitely pulling out of Charlotte.

A Republican National Committee official, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive party deliberations, said Trump’s acceptance speech would be held in another city, but the party still hoped to conduct its official convention business in Charlotte, if public health rules permit it.

Australia’s Economy Contracts, Ending Three-Decade Expansion (12:15 p.m. HK)

Australia’s economy contracted in the first three months of the year, setting up an end to a nearly 29-year run without a recession as an even deeper slowdown looms for the current quarter.

Gross domestic product fell 0.3% from the final three months of 2019, the first quarterly drop since 2011, brought down by a collapse in household spending, statistics bureau data showed in Sydney on Wednesday. Economists had forecast a 0.4% drop. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 1.4%, matching estimates.

The current quarter will see a deep contraction, with almost 600,000 jobs lost in April alone and much of the economy in lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

South African Court Declares Lockdown Rules Unconstitutional (12 p.m. HK)

A South African court ruled that revised lockdown regulations implemented by the government as part of a phased reopening of the economy are unconstitutional and invalid, giving the state two weeks to amend them.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court made the ruling earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet spokeswoman Phumla Williams said in an emailed statement. The decision applies to all regulations excluding the closing of South Africa’s borders and the shuttering of nightclubs and casinos, among others, court documents show.

Liberty Fighters, a Pretoria-based human-rights group, challenged the regulations after receiving complaints from property tenants who were unable to pay their rent because of their lack of employment.

China Says New Coronavirus Case Reported June 2 Is Imported (10:10 a.m. HK)

The one additional coronavirus case is reported in Guangdong province, according to a statement from China’s National Health Commission.

Another four asymptomatic cases are reported, with two of them arriving from abroad. China has 357 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation.

China has 83,021 confirmed coronavirus cases, and its total death toll is at 4,634.

Brazil Reports Deadliest Day (6:45 a.m. HK)

Brazil reported a record 1,262 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities to 31,199. There were also 28,936 new reported cases, pushing the country’s total to 555,383, behind only the U.S.

The nation of 210 million people has become an epicenter of the virus in the last few weeks. Brazil’s peak has not yet arrived, and “at the moment it is not possible to predict when it will arrive,” Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Emergencies Program, said Monday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com