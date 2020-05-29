Moderna began a mid-stage trial of a vaccine that showed promising safety and early efficacy data this month. Singapore and China agreed to allow essential travel between the two countries starting in early June.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases top 5.9 million; deaths over 364,000

• Bodies left on hospital beds as Mumbai is overwhelmed

• How China tested 11 million people in just two weeks

• In boom-and-bust San Francisco, pandemic brings grim new reality

• Watchdog warns of significant fraud with virus unemployment aid

• Citi breaks with rivals on whether work from home is permanent

Sotheby’s Realty Gets Trump Backing to Fight Michigan Lockdown (10:40 a.m. HK)

A group of small business owners in Michigan fighting stay-at-home orders by the state’s governor, saying they threaten their livelihoods, got a boost from the Trump administration.

“As the president and many states have recognized, the onerous restrictions on civil liberty that Americans have tolerated to slow the spread of Covid-19 cannot continue forever, and the Constitution will not allow them to do so,” the Justice Department said in a court filing in support of a lawsuit challenging executive orders by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan’s Democratic governor has sparred frequently with President Donald Trump over her response to one of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. The lawsuit the Trump administration is backing was filed in late April by a franchise of Sotheby’s International Realty, along with a lawn and property maintenance company, an automotive glass exporter, an engine oil and auto parts distributor, a jewelry store, a dental office and an association of car washes.

Singapore, China Agree to Allow Essential Travel Starting in June (9:42 a.m. HK)

Singapore and China have agreed to allow essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries in early June, according to a joint emailed statement.

The Fast Lane arrangement will be first applied between Singapore and six Chinese provinces or municipalities directly under the central government, and will gradually expand to include additional areas. Covid-19 prevention and control measures will remain in place.

The agreement comes as countries cautiously seek to begin so-called “travel bubbles” after the pandemic shut down borders. China, where the coronavirus first emerged, appears to have brought its cases under control, while Singapore is moving toward opening its economy after wrestling to contain an outbreak among thousands of foreign workers.

China Cargo Ship Source of Two New Reported Infections (9:35 a.m. HK)

Two crew members of a Chinese-registered cargo ship, Zhong Chang Rong Sheng, tested positive for Covid-19 in China’s Shandong Province after they arrived from India via Singapore, state television CCTV reported on its official Weibo account.

The two Chinese nationals, and another crew member who hasn’t tested positive, have been hospitalized, while the remaining 19 people on board are still under quarantine on the vessel. It docked at Lanshan Port of Rizhao in Shandong province on May 27. The two infections are among four new coronavirus cases, all imported, reported by China.

Chile Gets Flexible Credit Line From IMF for Virus (8:35 a.m. HK)

The International Monetary Fund approved a $23.9 billion credit line for Chile as one of South America’s wealthiest nations grapples with a recession amid the virus that the central bank forecasts may be the worst since the 1980s.

The two-year flexible credit line is a precautionary measure that should boost market confidence and provide insurance against downside risks, the fund said in an emailed statement late Friday. Managing Director Kristalina Georgievasaid that although the nation has a good track record, its trade openness exposes it to external risks.

United Airlines Will Add Back International Flights in July (8:30 a.m. HK)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will add back some international flying in July, saying demand has “risen modestly” in some markets after the Covid-19 pandemic all but wiped out travel.

Flights will resume or increase on 40 international routes in July, United said in a statement Friday. The Chicago-based airline will serve only 27 foreign routes in June. United has said its overall schedule will be down about 75% from a year earlier in July, compared with a 90% reduction currently.

The plan to increase flying reflects a modest rebound in demand for all U.S. airlines as travel restrictions ease and economic activity picks up.

Germany, EC Settle Lufthansa Aid (7:15 a.m. HK)

Germany settled a dispute with the European Commission over a 9 billion-euro ($9.9 billion) bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, clearing the way for the carrier to accept a rescue package to help it weather a collapse in travel demand triggered by the pandemic.

The deal requires Lufthansa to reduce the number of aircraft kept at Frankfurt and Munich airports. Lufthansa said it would surrender up to 24 takeoff and landing slots, making room for new competitors at each hub.

Germany on Monday offered Lufthansa a package of loans and equity investment to keep the carrier flying through the coronavirus. But after the EU demanded the carrier give up slots in Munich and Frankfurt, the airline’s supervisory board unexpectedly held off on accepting this lifeline -- throwing the rescue plan into turmoil after weeks of talks.

Brazil Deaths Go Past Spain (6:30 a.m. HK)

Brazil eclipsed Spain and now ranks fifth worldwide in coronavirus deaths with no sign the pandemic is slowing in Latin America’s largest economy. The country reported 1,124 new deaths Friday, pushing the total to 27,878, past Spain with 27,121. Brazil registered 465,166 cases, trailing only the U.S.

Infections are reported in 70% of Brazilian cities, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Earlier this week, the ministry said the curve of cases was still growing, and a report by UBS published Wednesday said that six of Brazil’s 27 states are peaking, while total deaths are increasing in 21 states.

Southwest CEO Expects ‘Brutal’ Rivalry (6:20 a.m. HK)

Intense competition for airline passengers will create “a brutal low-fare environment” once coronavirus fears subside and more people start to fly, Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly predicted.

Even with cuts in capacity as demand collapsed, the number of seats will far outnumber customers in the near term, he said in a video message to employees. Kelly said demand “still has a long way to go.”

With a potential price war adding pressure on already struggling airlines, Southwest is preparing contingency plans in case more radical changes are required for survival, the CEO said.

South Africa Cases Jump 6.7% (5:45 p.m. NY)

South Africa reported a record 1,837 new infections on Friday, just three days before the nation eases a lockdown that will let millions of people back to work. The country’s cases reached 29,240, the most in Africa, and 611 deaths.

Extending the lockdown -- imposed on March 27 -- is unsustainable even though infections have yet to peak, because hunger, poverty and unemployment are increasing, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Moderna Begins Vaccine Trial (5:15 p.m. NY)

Moderna Inc., one of the leading companies developing a coronavirus vaccine, said it had started a mid-stage trial and given doses to the first patients.

The 600-person, phase 2 study will give healthy participants one of two doses of the shot, or a placebo, Moderna said in a statement. They’ll be examined for potential side effects as well as whether it creates an immune-system response that could protect against the virus that causes Covid-19.

The company plans to launch a larger phase 3 study in July with many more patients, working with the U.S. government. Published results of the phase 1 study are pending, though the shot showed promising safety and early efficacy data earlier this month.

Toronto Office Workers at Home to September (4:30 p.m. NY)

Canada’s major banks and other businesses will encourage Toronto office staff to keep working from home until at least September to help contain the spread of Covid-19, Mayor John Tory said.

Telecom companies, accounting firms, insurance companies and universities and colleges joined financial companies in agreeing to continue telework at the request of the city and Tory, who is concerned about a potential flare-up in the pandemic if too many people flood the downtown core as restrictions are lifted.

At least 24 companies agreed to ask staff to work remotely including Canada’s six biggest banks, Manulife Financial Corp., Sun Life Financial Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Ryerson University.

U.S. Cases Rise 1.2% for Third Day (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 1.2% from the same time Thursday, to 1.73 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That’s in line with Wednesday and Thursday’s rates, and below the average of 1.3% over the past seven days. Deaths rose 1.1% to 102,201.

• New York reported 67 deaths, the lowest daily total since the start of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Cases rose 0.4% to 368,284, in line with the average in the past week.

• Florida reported 54,497 cases, up 2.3% from a day earlier, according to the state’s health department. It was the third-largest daily increase since Florida started reopening on May 4.

• California cases rose 2.2% to 103,886 while deaths increased 2.4% to 4,068, according to the state’s website.

• Texas reported a 2.1% rise in new cases, above the 1.9% seven-day average and less than the 3.2% jump on Thursday.

Trump Says U.S. to Sever WHO Ties (3 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will sever ties with the World Health Organization, the United Nations body he accuses of failing to provide accurate information on the spread of the coronavirus that broke out in China.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global health needs,” Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House. “The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency.”

The U.S. contributes more than $450 million to the WHO, Trump said.

Florida Sees One of Largest Jumps Since Reopening (2:07 p.m. NY)

Florida reported 54,497 Covid-19 cases on Friday, up 2.3% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 1.3% in the previous seven days. It was the third-largest daily increase since the state started reopening on May 4.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 2,413, an increase of 2.1%.

Overall, case numbers had been trending downward. Governor Ron DeSantis has often attributed out-of-trend upticks to “data dumps” from laboratories, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the case Friday.

NYC Set to Reopen June 8 (1:30 p.m. NY)

New York City will start reopening some businesses on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as officials meet the set of metrics the state is following to end the mandatory lockdown. The city could see 400,000 workers back on the job as the first phase of reopening begins, he said.A sticking point for the city is a high infection rate in some communities. Cuomo said the overall rate is about 20% but that in some neighborhoods in the Bronx and Brooklyn, the rate exceeds 40%. The governor said officials will concentrate on those hot spots next week, which he said will set the stage for reopening. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subways, commuter rail and bus services, is preparing for the return of workers, he said.“Reopening does not mean we’re going back to the way things were,” Cuomo said. “We go forward.”

