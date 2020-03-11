U.K. cases jumped 22% to 456, while Italy, the center of the outbreak in Europe, saw a 31% increase in fatalities, to 827. Italy closed all businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores. Local and state officials across the U.S. took several steps to discourage or ban large gatherings.

Key Developments:

• Confirmed cases top 124,000 globally; 4,600 dead

• Testing gap is creating public-health chaos in the U.S.

• Germany’s Merkel says 60%-70% of population potentially at risk

• Virus at Bear Stearns moment and may get worse, Summers says

• Month-long U.S. college basketball tournament to be played without fans

Seoul Mayor Says 99 Cases Call Center-Related: JTBC (7:42 a.m. HK)

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said a total of 99 coronavirus patients are related to a call center in Guro District, JTBC reported, citing an interview with him. Seventy of the cases are from Seoul.

CME to Close Trading Pits in Ripple to Agriculture (7:25 a.m. HK)

Shutdowns are starting to expand to the middle-America agriculture industry. Derivatives exchange CME Group said it will close its famed trading pits in Chicago at the end of Friday, a precaution to prevent a large gathering that may contribute to the virus’s spread. Elsewhere, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shut down more than a week early, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it was postponing an agriculture conference that had been scheduled for Kansas in early April.

Trump Likely to Reveal Sick Leave, Tax Extension Plan (6:45 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to take a series of executive actions to deliver economic relief from the coronavirus outbreak, including paid sick leave for hourly workers and extending tax-filing deadlines for small businesses, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The details could still change before Trump addresses the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Trump is planning to provide relief to hourly earners who are either quarantined and unable to work or caring for someone with the virus, people familiar with the matter said.

The president also plans to provide a tax-filing extension of at least three months for small and medium businesses. He is also considering a three-month tax extension for individuals, the people said.

U.K. Likely to Move to ‘Delay’ Phase of Response (6:30 a.m. HK)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the U.K. Government’s emergency committee Thursday afternoon, and his office said he’s likely to announce that the virus response is moving to the “Delay” phase.

That means accepting that the virus spread can no longer be contained, and instead looking to slow its spread. Options include encouraging home-working, restricting large gatherings, and closing schools. Johnson’s government has faced questions about why it hasn’t done that sooner, but has insisted it’s following scientific advice about the most effective time to shift response.

U.S. Weighs Restricting Non-Essential Travel From Europe (5:15 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to restrict non-essential travel from Europe to the U.S. as the outbreak of coronavirus continues to spread on both continents, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The restrictions would include some business travel, according to one of the people, but it’s unclear how far ranging the limits would be.

Basketball Tournament to Be Played Without Fans (4:46 p.m. NY)

The NCAA will conduct upcoming championship events, including Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only “essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

Seattle Closing Public Schools (3:47 p.m. NY)

Seattle will close its public schools starting Thursday for at least two weeks. With more than 53,000 students, it would be the first major public school district in the U.S. to shut its doors in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Several other schools in the area, including the University of Washington, have already suspended in-person classes.

U.K. Govt to Draft Emergency Laws (3:15 p.m. NY)

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock offered to work with his Labour opponents on writing emergency laws to tackle the virus outbreak. Labour welcomed the move and said it would join talks, expected to start on Thursday. Emergency laws are likely to allow teachers to teach larger classes, hauliers to work longer shifts.

Hancock said Parliament will remain open, despite the WHO declaring a pandemic, and a health minister becoming infected.

More Big Meetings Banned Across U.S. (2:50 p.m. NY)

Local and state officials across the U.S. took several steps to discourage or ban large gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Washington recommended that meetings of more than 1,000 people in the nation’s capital be canceled or postponed through at least March 31.

San Francisco public health officials banned events of 1,000 people or more, including games for the National Basketball Assocation’s Golden State Warriors, which will play without fans during its game Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The order lasts for two weeks but can be extended as needed.

Kuwait Shuts Down Country (2:21 p.m. NY)

The government declared the period of March 12-26 an official holiday in an effort to limit exposure to the coronavirus outbreak, state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Wednesday. Employers will continue to pay salaries. All commercial flights will be suspended.

WHO Declares Pandemic (12:37 p.m. NY)

The outbreak of coronavirus is now a pandemic, the World Health Organization’s top official said Wednesday in a press briefing. The long-awaited pronouncement came as worldwide cases topped 120,000 while the number of deaths exceed 4,300.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the briefing. “If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters and those clusters becoming community transmission.”

The new coronavirus is the cause of the first pandemic since 2009, when a novel influenza strain swept around the world, infecting millions of people.

Coronavirus Far More Lethal Than Flu, Fauci Says (11:53 a.m. NY)

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told U.S. lawmakers the new coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than the seasonal flu.

“The flu has a mortality of 0.1%. This is ten times that. That’s the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game.”

U.K. Unveils Stimulus (8:54 a.m. NY)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak says announced a total fiscal stimulus package valued at 30 billion pounds ($39 billion) to support jobs and businesses. That came hours after the Bank of England cut interest rates.

The government will fund statutory sick pay for employees of small and medium-sized companies who are off work because of coronavirus, Sunak said.

