In the early 2010s, the conference was home to technologies like 3D TVs, new phones from Samsung, and several Android tablets that were designed to challenge Apple Inc.’s iPad. But after that period, the show’s appeal to technology giants started to cool. Microsoft stopped making major announcements in 2012 at CES, and Samsung turned its attention to the Mobile World Congress and stand-alone, Apple-style product launches. In 2020, the company used CES to introduce the Ballie robotic ball, a product that ultimately fizzled.