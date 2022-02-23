Didi Global Inc. and Full Truck Alliance Co. will likely be the two companies most immediately impacted by the move, as the domestic leaders in their respective spheres. Both were listed on U.S. markets in the summer, though Didi is now working on a Hong Kong listing because of government concerns about the security of its user data.
Worries about a revival of China’s broad regulatory crackdown has in recent days wiped billions off the value of the country’s biggest tech companies, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Investors remain wary about the depth and extent of Beijing’s latest push to rein in private enterprise and profits.
China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire
