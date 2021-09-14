Vietnam’s commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City plans to gradually reopen its economy in three phases beginning Oct. 1 if the virus outbreak is considered contained, the city’s media center reported on its website, citing information from a meeting led by the city’s party chief on Tuesday. Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen said plans call for the reopening of “eligible” factories in the suburban districts of Can Gio, Cu Chi and 7, home to several industrial parks and global suppliers, according to the post. The statement did not provide a clear timing for resumption of factories or say whether all plants would be allowed to resume production.