Cuba will begin vaccinating children as young as 2 this week, the New York Times reported. Meanwhile, the U.K. will start offering booster shots to people age 50 and over next week in a bid to avert a winter surge.
Key Developments:
• Global Virus Tracker: Cases pass 225.6 million; deaths exceed 4.64 million
• Vaccine Tracker: More than 5.78 billion doses administered
• Thousands of Covid-like infections show risk of next pandemic
• Delta’s force hits economies from U.S. to China in real-time
• Border blockades spark Australia’s Biggest crisis in 120 years
U.S. to Supply Covid Drugs Based on Cases (8:01 a.m. HK)
The U.S. government plans to more directly control where Covid-19 antibody treatments are sent amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations in states with large pockets of unvaccinated people.
Hospitals and other care providers will no longer be able to directly order monoclonal antibody therapies from distributors, according to a Sept. 13 update posted on the Department of Health and Human Services website.
U.S. Trailing on Covid Shots (7:57 a.m. HK)
The U.S. is now last among the world’s most powerful democracies when it comes to vaccinations, squandering an early lead and plentiful supplies to be surpassed even by Japan, which started inoculating months later.
Japan, which started its mass vaccination program in April, has given first doses to 63.6% of its population, according to government figures released Tuesday. The U.S. has administered at least one dose to 63.1% of its residents, now the lowest among the Group of Seven nations.
Vaccines for Six-Month-Old Children: FT (7:18 a.m. HK)
Pfizer expects to apply for FDA approval of its vaccine for children between six months and five years old in November, the Financial Times reported, citing CFO Frank D’Amelio speaking at an industry conference. D’Amelio said Pfizer expects to have the data for children in that age range in the weeks shortly after the filing of data for five to 11 year olds.
China’s Travel Advisory (7:05 a.m. HK)
China’s aviation regulator advised against international travel during national holidays later this month and in October due to outbreaks overseas and the low volume of international flights. Prior to the pandemic, Chinese travelers were major sources of tourist income for countries globally, but numbers have dropped sharply due to the virus and tight restrictions on movement even as places such as Europe reopen.
Ohio Governor Backs Masks in Schools (4:15 a.m. HK)
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he’d impose a mask mandate in schools in response to a 2,000% increase in coronavirus cases among school-aged children since early August and hospitals getting overwhelmed, but the state legislature -- controlled by his Republican colleagues -- would just repeal it.
DeWine pleaded with state schools to require masks for students and staff at a press conference on Tuesday with members of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, saying the data is clear there’s a higher level of Covid-19 in the almost half of school districts that don’t require masks.
Thousands of Covid-Like Infections Show Risk (4:05 a.m. HK)
Hundreds of thousands of people may be infected annually by animals carrying coronaviruses related to the one that causes Covid-19 each year in China and Southeast Asia, according to a study emphasizing the ongoing pandemic threat from spillover events.
An average of 400,000 such infections occur annually, most going unrecognized because they cause mild or no symptoms and aren’t easily transmitted between people, researchers with the EcoHealth Alliance and Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School said in a study released Thursday before peer review and publication. Still, each spillover represents an opportunity for viral adaptation that could lead to a Covid-like outbreak.
U.S. Vaccine Gap Widens, Kaiser Says (3:05 p.m. NY)
Dutch to End Social Distancing Rule (2:05 p.m. NY)
The Netherlands will say goodbye to its 1.5 meter (5-foot) social distance rule for the first time since the start of pandemic starting Sept. 25, “a symbolic move,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a press conference in the Hague. “This is an exciting but positive step.”
The Dutch government is also expanding the use of its vaccine certificate, making it a requirement for entry to cinemas, theaters and catering businesses. Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen with limited opening hours until midnight, as is the case for bars and restaurants. Outdoor events such as festivals and sport competitions can take place at full capacity. A 75% capacity limit applies to unseated indoor events.
People with severe immune disorders will be offered a third vaccination dose in October.
Montana’s Biggest Hospital ‘in Crisis’ (1:50 p.m. NY)
Montana’s largest hospital is “in crisis,” a top official said. Billings Clinic was caring for 70 Covid patients, the most since the first week of December, with overflow intensive-care unit beds added as the delta variant spreads, the Billings Gazette reported.
“It’s gotten to the point that we are in a crisis,” Billings Clinic Chief Executive Officer Scott Ellner said. Staff are “tired and incredibly frustrated,” he said. “We’re worried that the public doesn’t understand.”
Meanwhile, in Idaho, crisis rationing of hospital care is likely to be expanded, the state’s top health official said Tuesday. “We do not see a peak in sight,” David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said during an online news briefing.
India May Resume Vaccine Exports to Africa (12:40 p.m. NY)
The World Health Organization said talks are underway with India for a resumption of vaccine exports to African countries following a pause during a deadly wave of infections earlier this year.
India had been supplying doses to Covax, the equitable vaccine initiative on which most African countries are reliant. The government then moved to prioritize its own population after the delta virus variant began sweeping through major cities.
Cuba to Vaccinate 2-Year-Olds: NYT (12:35 a.m. NY)
Cuba will begin vaccinating children as young as 2 against the coronavirus this week, making it the only country so far to immunize children that young, the New York Times reported.
The U.S. and many European countries currently allow Covid-19 vaccinations for children 12 and older. U.S. regulators could authorize a vaccine for children 5 to 12 later this year.
Roche Sees Up to 500 Million Annual Cases (11:30 a.m. NY)
Roche Holding sees a high likelihood that Covid-19 will become seasonal and endemic, with 200 million to 500 million new infections each year.
The disease probably won’t become another “common cold,” Barry Clinch, global head of infectious disease clinical development for the Swiss drug giant, said on a conference call with analysts. Roche will keep working on Covid treatments and diagnostics because it believes there will be a need for them, he said.
The virus will “become easier to manage over time” but will “still need management,” Clinch said. An optimistic scenario where cases plummet is less likely, as is a pessimistic one where constant mutations make the disease unpredictable, he said.
U.K. to Begin Booster Drive (8:22 a.m. NY)
The U.K. will offer booster shots to people 50 and over and other vulnerable groups starting next week, in a move to avert a coronavirus surge this winter.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Parliament on Tuesday the government had accepted the advice of its vaccine committee and would go ahead with the rollout. He also warned that contingency measures are being held in reserve if the National Health Service risks being overwhelmed by cases. They include mandatory vaccine certification in certain venues, legally mandating face coverings in some settings and asking people to work from home if they can.
The vaccine committee recommended Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE as the preferred brand for the extra doses, regardless of which one a person received previously. It should be given no earlier than six months after the second shot, it said.
Japan to Ease Off Curbs With Care (7:41 a.m. NY)
Japan will lift its virus restrictions gradually, in a process that will require the cooperation of businesses and the understanding of the public, the government’s top spokesman said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, in an interview with Bloomberg at the prime minister’s offices in Tokyo, said efforts to restart the economy would start from low-risk areas. The plans for a step-by-step approach are in contrast with the U.K., where the government lifted almost all restrictions in July, and with the U.S.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.