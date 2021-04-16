Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

• China joins U.S. as engine of global recovery with record growth

• Analysis by Bloomberg Economics suggests global economic activity continued its recovery in March and early April

• A senior IMF official warns China tech decoupling would slash global GDP

• Women are returning to the U.S. workforce after leaving in droves but they face hurdles ranging from career gaps to patchy school reopenings

• A year into the pandemic, owners of small businesses in the U.S. are still struggling as signs of hope emerge

• The ECB is seen slowing bond-buying by July as vaccinations pick up, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists

• Taiwan and South Korea, two of the world’s biggest makers of semiconductors, show early symptoms of “Dutch disease” as their reliance on the tiny electronic components deepens amid a global chip crunch

