A representative for HNA declined to comment.
HNA, which shot into international limelight between 2016 and 2017 after spending more than $40 billion on acquisitions across six continents, is now facing liquidity risks following the debt-fueled binge. Earlier this year, Chinese authorities announced the government would start taking control of the group, likely paving the way for speedy asset disposals and boosting HNA’s ability to repay about $75 billion of debt.
HNA Group North America was established to facilitate the conglomerate’s inroads in the U.S., directing investments and identifying suitable joint venture partners or acquisitions, according to a 2015 interview with then company president Daniel Chen by Leaders Magazine. Chen is now chairman and chief executive officer of the company, as well as the president of HNA Group, according to the group’s website.
The Small Business Administration has approved about 4.9 million loans totaling $521 billion as of Monday, according to the program’s website.
