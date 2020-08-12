Cisco shares fell almost 7% in extended trading. The stock closed at $48.10 in New York earlier.
A large chunk of Cisco’s revenue comes from government agencies, small and medium-sized businesses and providers of internet and online video services. Many of these customers have cut spending to adjust to an economic slowdown sparked by Covid-19 lockdowns.
The results “reflect the ongoing challenges in the current environment” Cisco said. “Some customers continue to delay purchasing decisions until they have greater clarity.”
Robbins is trying to reduce Cisco’s reliance on expensive proprietary hardware and increase sales of software and services. After returning to growth in 2018, revenue has started to decline again this year, showing how Cisco’s business is still exposed to economic cycles.
Cisco said net income in the fiscal fourth-quarter rose to $2.6 billion, or 62 cents a share, from $2.2 billion, or 51 cents, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $12.2 billion. Excluding certain items, Cisco posted profit of 80 cents a share. Analysts were looking for profit of 74 cents on revenue of $12.1 billion.
Infrastructure platforms, its hardware business and main source of revenue, suffered a 16% sales drop to $6.6 billion. Applications, the software business, saw revenue fall 9%, while security-related sales increased 10%.
