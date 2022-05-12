Countdown Starts for NYC Businesses Required to Post Salary Ranges on Job Ads

New York City started the countdown for the business community to tear away the veil that can obscure pay practices when Mayor Eric Adams signed a controversial new law that will require salary ranges to be posted for every new job ad. It’s the first big US city to do so.
New York City joins at least seven states that are requiring some form salary transparency, including Colorado, Washington and Connecticut. The rules are part of a broader push to narrow the gender pay gap by also prohibiting companies in many jurisdictions from asking about compensation at previous employers or retaliating against workers who share their own pay information.
The pay gap between White women and White men remains stubbornly fixed around 83 cents on the dollar, with an even higher gap for Hispanic and Black women. Only Asian men and women out earn White men in the US, according to date from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
