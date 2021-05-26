The European Union attacked AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine supply “failure” and demanded an urgent order for millions more doses in the latest round of a bitter legal dispute over alleged broken promises by the drugmaker. France unveiled extra restrictions for passengers coming from the U.K. to fend off the coronavirus variant first identified in India.
Australia’s Victoria Enters Lockdown (9:20 a.m. HK)
Melbourne, the Australian city that’s already endured one of the world’s longest and most arduous lockdowns, is heading back into enforced isolation due to another Covid-19 outbreak.
The city of 5 million people, along with all other areas of Victoria state, will go into lockdown from midnight for seven days, state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday. The number of cases within the community spread had doubled in the past day to 26, he said.
Hong Kong Starts Draw to Spur Vaccination (8:34 a.m. HK)
Airport Authority Hong Kong will give away 60,000 air tickets by lucky draw to local residents and airport staff who receive Covid-19 vaccination. Details are being discussed with airlines, with the draw planned to be completed by the end of September.
Ohio, meanwhile, announced the first winner of its $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, the Associated Press reported.
China Says Virus Probe Must Be Global (8:30 a.m. HK)
China supports “overall examinations” of all early Covid cases that were discovered around the world, according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s website.
The probe must be complete, transparent and based on facts and should include “some secret bases and biological labs,” the ministry said, without elaborating.
Vietnam Premier Approves Vaccine Fund (8:04 a.m. HK)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved the establishment of a fund to facilitate donations to help Vietnam acquire and produce Covid-19 vaccines. The plan comes as a new outbreak is spreading in the nation’s north, threatening industrial areas.
The health ministry has estimated it will cost the country about $1.1 billion to acquire 150 millions of doses for 75 million people. More than 1 million people in Vietnam, or 1% of the population, have received at least a first vaccine dose.
Some Covid Origin Claims to Stay on Facebook (6:40 a.m. HK)
Facebook Inc. will stop taking down posts that claim Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, according to Politico.
“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” a company spokesperson told Politico in an emailed statement. Twitter Inc. and YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, didn’t respond to the publication on whether they are amending policies on the origins of the disease.
Glaxo Covid Drug Wins U.S. FDA Approval (6:15 a.m. HK)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s monoclonal antibody drug sotrovimab won emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older. Sotrovimab mimics the human body’s immune response and blocks the coronavirus from attaching to and entering cells. It has been shown to help against variants first reported in the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, California, New York and India.
The treatment can be administered as a 500 milligram single dose intravenously by health care providers, the FDA said. Potential side effects include anaphylaxis and infusion-related reactions, rash and diarrhea. The drug isn’t approved for use in patients who are hospitalized or need oxygen because of the disease.
Taiwan May Have to Boost Planned Stimulus (6:05 a.m. HK)
Taiwan’s government is being pushed to widen its fiscal support to help the economy cope with business shutdowns and possible job cuts as virus restrictions tighten across the island.
Lawmakers are set to approve an almost 50% jump in government spending to NT$630 billion ($22.6 billion) on Monday, with pressure building to increase that further. Ministries are preparing plans so the government can immediately provide support to small and medium-sized businesses, cabinet spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng said in an interview. The cabinet is already discussing options like giving money to all people or companies in industries most affected by the virus curbs, or by setting thresholds to calculate who needs funds, Lo said.
South Africa Reviews Sinovac, Sputnik Vaccines (3:08 p.m. NY)
South Africa’s review of the Sinovac and Sputnik coronavirus vaccines is nearing completion, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said.
China’s Sinovac Biotech Co. may be able to supply South Africa with as many as 5 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Johannesburg-based newspaper Business Day reported in March. In April, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize directed officials to buy 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm shots. No applications have been received yet for the Sinopharm inoculation, officials said.
N.J. Eases Mandates for Employers (1:45 p.m. NY)
New Jersey employers starting June 4 no longer must accommodate remote-working arrangements or keep on-site staff to minimum, Governor Phil Murphy announced. Employers also may allow fully vaccinated workers to choose not to mask or maintain social distance, he said at a Trenton virus update.
Also, effective immediately, child-care providers no longer are subject to a limit of 15 youngsters. “This is an important piece of getting our economy back working for more parents,” the governor wrote on Twitter.
N.Y. Raffles Scholarships as Shot Incentives (11:56 a.m. NY)
New York is raffling off 50 four-year full-tuition scholarships, including room and board, to any public college and university in the state to adolescents who get vaccinated.
Staring Thursday through July 7, teens 12 to 17 years old who get their first vaccine dose will be in a pool to win one of ten scholarships given weekly, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. The drawing will be held every Wednesday.
Only 8.7% of New Yorkers ages 12-17 are vaccinated. Currently only the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot is authorized for the age group, though Moderna Inc. said this week it is seeking to have its shot authorized for teens by early June.
“The greatest need is the 12-17 year olds,” Cuomo said at a news briefing Wednesday. “They are 5% of the current Covid tests but they are 10% of the positivity rate -- that’s the highest percent of any age group.”
WHO Mulls Next Steps in Origin Search (10:45 a.m. NY)
The World Health Organization has had informal consultations with member states about the next phase in efforts to find the origins of the coronavirus, and will continue to have those discussions in the coming weeks, Mike Ryan, head of the WHO health emergencies program, said in a speech to the World Health Assembly, the governing body of the Geneva-based agency.
“We’re very much welcoming of your suggestions around those inputs for the next phase and around the need for further experts to be able to carry out different studies as needed,” Ryan said. “The Director-General will consider all of that over the coming weeks and we’ll be then able to communicate with you what we believe is the best next step in this journey.”
The group of international scientists that traveled to Wuhan, China, where the first Covid cases emerged at the end of 2019, said in a joint report with Chinese counterparts that the pathogen most likely spread from bats to humans via another animal. A lab accident was deemed least likely, though WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined the U.S. and other governments in saying the probe didn’t adequately analyze the possibility of a lab leak.
FDA to Curb Vaccine Emergency Authorizations (8:40 a.m. NY)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may refuse to grant new emergency use authorizations for vaccines for the remainder of the pandemic, particularly for developers that have not engaged with the agency during the past year, according to a guidance update. Vaccine makers that have already received early feedback from the agency are more likely to have the appropriate data and information needed for authorization, the agency said late Tuesday.
Vaccine Makers May See $190 Billion in Sales (8:36 a.m. NY)
Vaccine manufacturers stand to gain as much as $190 billion in sales this year if they hit production targets, with two Chinese companies accounting for at least a quarter of the revenue, according to Airfinity Ltd. estimates. Production constraints and shortfalls will likely bring the final 2021 sales numbers closer to a range that tops out at $115 billion, the research firm said.
France to Add Restrictions to U.K. Borders (7:48 a.m. NY)
France will unveil extra restrictions for passengers coming from the U.K. to fend off the variant first identified in India, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said after a cabinet meeting.
France will request mandatory isolation for passengers, according to Attal.
