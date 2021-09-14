“There’s been a big sentiment shift when it comes to inflation and workforce challenges,” Joe Wall, national director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices program, which conducted the survey, said in an interview. Hiring conditions have also deteriorated since June. “Those themes are becoming more and more pronounced in terms of the challenges in addition to access to capital that we consistently hear from small businesses.”
Smaller businesses, typically with fewer than 500 employees, are touted as an engine for economic and job growth and contributed nearly two-thirds of net employment gains in the U.S. from 2000 to 2018, according to the Small Business Administration. As the virus rages on, companies have faced persistent supply-chain disruptions and hiring difficulties.
The sectors where they see the highest inflation are construction, retail, manufacturing and hospitality, Wall said in a separate interview with Bloomberg TV.
About one third of business owners said they are very confident they can raise cash if needed, the survey found. Some 44% said their businesses would have less than three months in cash reserves if another shutdown occurred. And 91% of respondents want the federal government to design a long-term, low-interest loan guarantee program.
