Faced with growing positive coronavirus tests in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, de Blasio on Oct. 4 announced a plan to close schools and nonessential businesses in nine ZIP codes on Wednesday. Cuomo, ticked that the mayor had announced a plan without first gaining his approval, delayed the business closings so he could draw his own “cluster action” map -- a cacophony of red, orange and yellow zones based on the density of cases and subject to varying restrictions and fines.

AD

“Legally, the mayor has no authority” to close businesses, Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference. “Let’s say he proposed something, because he has no authority to close a school, or open a school, or close a business or open a business, or put these rules in place. No locality has that authority.”

AD

Dueling Announcements

Cuomo’s announcement capped three days of back and forth, with the mayor and the governor holding separate news conferences within hours of each other. On Monday, a day after de Blasio announced his plan, Cuomo declared that businesses would stay open. About an hour later, the mayor declared that he would proceed to shut them “unless we hear otherwise.”

AD

The next day, de Blasio said he was proceeding with business shutdowns. Cuomo held another news conference that afternoon, giving the city two more days to notify residents, business owners and schools within broad swaths of Brooklyn and Queens that their lives were about to be restricted.

The governor’s carve-outs included neighborhoods with large Jewish populations, already chafing under a city-ordered enforcement crackdown on mask-wearing and social distancing. They were now told to limit attendance at area synagogues to as few as 10 people at a time, just four days from the Oct. 10 start of the Jewish holiday of Simchas Torah, a festival marked by hundreds dancing in the streets.

AD

The conflict sowed confusion and frustration among residents of the hot spots and brought Orthodox Jews out onto the streets of Brooklyn on Tuesday night to protest. Videos posted on social media showed a group in Borough Park burning a pile of face masks in protest of Cuomo’s restrictions.

AD

“Who draws lines that don’t follow the street grid and slices blocks into pieces?” City Councilman Mark Treyger, who represents parts of Brooklyn, said on Twitter. “How are communities supposed to make sense of this? How does this instill trust and confidence during a time when both are sorely needed?”

Cuomo said his “cluster action” initiative was developed in consultation with leading national public-health experts, including former New York City Health Commissioner Tom Frieden and Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota. He described the cluster area as the circles after a pebble is dropped in a pond, with those toward the middle indicating the main cluster and outer circles the precautionary area.

AD

“These are geographically circumscribed, relatively small, but that’s why they’re clusters,” Cuomo said. “And the trick is to keep them small.”

AD

The ZIP code designations had been one way to define these areas without giving them a Jewish identity, said Councilman Chaim Deutsch, a Democrat who represents Borough Park, where the infection rate is 8.22%. He said he asked city officials about three weeks ago to use ZIP codes rather than neighborhoods to avoid attaching the stigma of the virus to Jews generally.

“It’s only going to increase anti-Semitism, and it’s going to sound like the Jews are spreading the Covid virus,” Deutsch said in recounting the conversation last week.

The ZIP code designation has the advantage of being “easy to find out if your store or school is in that ZIP code,” de Blasio said.

AD

AD

Cuomo Soliloquy

Jewish community leaders denounced the governor’s move as ill-advised and doomed to failure. Avi Shafran, a New Yorker who is the national spokesman for Agudath Israel, said a phone call from the governor to the community leaders Tuesday morning “was more of a soliloquy than a dialogue,” as Cuomo lectured a group of rabbis on the need for police to enforce mask wearing and social distancing. Shafran said the governor didn’t mention the bans on mass gatherings that would limit the size of religious services throughout a broad section of Brooklyn.

“Unless he wants to call out the National Guard to break up gatherings of 40 in a room built to hold five times that many, we are going to see disobedience on a large scale,” Shafran said. “He’s gotten tens of thousands of people upset, and we are pleading with people to not let the governor’s rash actions prevent them from taking the proper precautions.”

AD

AD

Since the coronavirus struck New York in March, Cuomo and de Blasio have bickered over who has the authority to close what, and who should be enforcing the rules.

In March, de Blasio urged Cuomo to order New Yorkers to “shelter-in-place.” The governor recoiled, reminding the mayor that only he had authority to open and close schools and businesses. Yet several days later, as the pandemic worsened, Cuomo ordered a statewide lockdown.

Sour Relationship

Close friends for decades, the relationship soured soon after Cuomo’s former protege took over City Hall, to the point when in July 2015, just 18 months into his first term, de Blasio called a gaggle of reporters into his office to denounce Cuomo as vengeful, petty and harmful to the city. Over the years, they collided over how to fight the Ebola virus, an increase in crime and other issues. In 2015, Cuomo shut down city subways before a snowstorm, with little notice to the mayor.

AD

AD

On Tuesday, de Blasio tried to downplay the conflicts.

“Mayors and governors, not just in New York, but all over the country, will have differences,” he said in a news briefing. “The proof is in the pudding. So long as we’re getting somewhere, so long as we keep making the decisions together and getting results, that’s what ultimately matters.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com