A dozen different House committees are working on the specific components of Biden’s plan and releasing their portions as they go along.

AD

The House aims to vote on the full bill during the week of Feb. 22. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pledged to secure congressional passage by the mid-March expiration of enhanced jobless benefits approved in the December aid package.

AD

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to complete work drafting the stimulus package despite the start of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and said he is working with the parliamentarian to make sure a $15 minimum wage in part of the bill.

Wyden Wants Changes to House Unemployment Draft (12:04 p.m.)

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said Tuesday he will fight to ensure that enhanced unemployment benefits are more generous than in the draft of those sections released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday.

AD

The House bill extends unemployment for gig workers, the long term unemployed as well as a weekly supplement of $400 through Aug. 29, just five months.

“I am going to fight like hell to get six,” said Wyden, noting that is what Biden originally proposed.

AD

Extending unemployment insurance through the end of September would align the benefits expiration with the Oct. 1 deadline to pass a new funding bill to keep the government open. The move could make it easier for lawmakers to tack on another extension of jobless benefits without a lapse.

Wyden also wants a $600 per week federal supplemental UI payment. “Nobody on UI is using it to buy fancy imported products from Europe. They buy local,” he said.

AD

Asked if the Finance Committee will hold a formal public vote on its own version of the bill, Wyden said the plan is still being worked out. He vowed to complete the bill by early March.

The Senate on Tuesday is beginning Trump’s impeachment trial and senators will be forced to sit as jurors every afternoon until the trial is completed. -- Erik Wasson

AD

Restaurants, Small Businesses Get Fresh Relief in Draft Package (11:32 a.m.)

House Democrats have alloted $7.5 billion in additional funding for the Paycheck Program Program of forgivable loans for small businesses. The House Small Business Committee released its draft language for its elements of President Biden’s Covid-19 relief plan, one of a dozen panels working on the bill. The PPP only just reopened last month, thanks to fresh funding approved in the December aid bill. The House Small Business Committee will vote on the text Wednesday.

AD

The new proposal creates a $25 billion program for restaurants and other food and drinking establishments. A fifth of the funding will be set aside for the smallest firms -- those with 2019 revenue of less than $500,000. The grants, available in amounts as large as $10 million per entity, may be used for expenses including payroll, mortgage, rent and utilities. The new initiative would be welcome news in the hospitality industry, which has been among the hardest hit during the pandemic crisis. -- Cécile Daurat

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com