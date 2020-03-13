Both sides had been expressing optimism that they would get an agreement on a package of measures to guarantee sick leave for people infected by the novel coronavirus and provide testing and treatment.

“We’re very close to getting this done,” Mnuchin said on CNBC Friday morning. “This is a very important bill for small and medium sized businesses, for people impacted by the coronavirus.”

AD

AD

Despite Mnuchin’s involvement in the negotiations, some Democrats remained unsure whether all Republicans were on board.

Neal said the bill would contain language “based upon what we believe were agreements.” But Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan said finding out whether Republicans and the administration will actually support the bill is still up in the air. “We really won’t know until we pass this.”

There was no immediate response from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office.

Another factor is President Donald Trump. He has yet to weigh in publicly other than to dismiss the original bill presented by Democrats earlier in the week as loaded with ideological “goodies.” Congressional Republicans may be reluctant to make a move without a clear sign from the president.

AD

Payroll Tax Cut

Trump continued to push for a payroll tax cut on Friday, saying on Twitter that was the way to go “if you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently.” But that faces bipartisan skepticism in Congress, and any action on that wouldn’t come until later.

AD

Details of the economic relief legislation haven’t been released. Pelosi, in an email to House Democrats, said the plan will include free coronavirus testing, 14 days of paid sick leave, increased funds for Medicaid, and enhanced unemployment benefits and food aid. But it gave few details.

A Republican official familiar with the negotiations said they are expecting the legislation to reflect changes that deal with GOP concerns about the Democrats’ earlier proposal.

AD

Negotiators have agreed to limit the duration of relief in the bill to the outbreak without creating new permanent entitlements, health provisions have been targeted to the COVID-19 virus rather than unrelated treatments, and provisions to prevent taxpayer funding of abortion known as “Hyde amendment” have been restored, according to the person.

AD

The proposed aid to states via Medicaid would also be reduced from the original 8 percentage point boost in the federal match to 6.2 points, the person said.

“I know there will be a bill on the floor by the end of the day,” Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey said. ”This is not a partisan issue. And I would hope that everyone could vote for this even though it may not be perfect.”

AD

The spread of the virus in the U.S. has prompted state and local governments to close schools and, in some cases, restrict gatherings of large numbers of people in any venue. Professional sports leagues and college teams have suspended play.

That is further squeezing the economy along with slowdowns worldwide as financial markets slide. The S&P 500 traded about 5% higher Friday after plunging 9.5% on Thursday in the biggest rout since 1987 and fifth-worst on record.

AD

Mnuchin said he’s also beginning talks with Trump and congressional leaders about the need to address a “short-term liquidity issue” with U.S. airlines. “We’ll be coming very quickly back on issues dealing with the airline industry,” Mnuchin said.

(Updates with Neal, Dingell in sixth paragraph)

--With assistance from Laura Davison, Laura Litvan and Jack Fitzpatrick.

To contact the reporters on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net;Steven T. Dennis in Washington at sdennis17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo