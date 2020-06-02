• The RBA’s refusal to entertain the prospect of negative interest rates is making Australia a hot destination for global bond managers
• Steven Weinstein raised his first-quarter revenue expectations for Wayfair Inc. after scouring credit and debit card information from millions of Americans
• The Trump administration is starting investigations into digital services taxes considered by several trading partners from the EU to India that could lead to tariffs being imposed
• Almost one-third of unemployment benefits estimated to be owed to the millions of Americans who lost their jobs haven’t been paid yet
• Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to broker a deal on a stimulus package, delaying plans to spend as much as 100 billion euros ($110 billion) to reinvigorate Germany’s faltering economy
• The threat of a no-deal Brexit is back -- and with it the risk that the U.K. economy’s shaky recovery will be hobbled
• Stephen Poloz will likely keep the Bank of Canada’s powder dry in his final policy decision, leaving the central bank’s next steps in the hands of incoming governor Tiff Macklem
• Turkish policy makers are pumping money into the economy at the fastest pace in over a decade, risking a weaker currency and stoking inflation
• Finland’s government decided on more stimulus for the economy and pushed back its goal to halt debt growth
• Coordination among Asian nations is key to steering the global economy toward recovery from the coronavirus crisis, according to former senior government officials and academics
