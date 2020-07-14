• For many small U.S. towns reliant on travel and tourism, coronavirus-related lockdowns have devastated the local economy
• U.S. small-business optimism jumped in June by the most since December 2016 as states reopened and owners expected the current recession to be short-lived, the National Federation of Independent Business said
• U.S. central bankers should take the jobs gap for minorities into account when weighing if tighter monetary policy is warranted, according to Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan
• Peru is emerging from pandemic with one of the world’s deepest recessions and largest per-capita death tolls despite winning early international praise for the way it handled the disease. Meanwhile, it’s encouraging a low-taxing Paraguay to build a welfare state
• The U.K. economy expanded much slower than expected in May, underscoring the struggle to recover from the depth of the Covid-19 slump. Even tentative signs of life in the retail sector are giving little cause for optimism to the beleaguered high street
• Three months after China started to emerge from restrictions, its army of shoppers that help power the global economy are still nervous of travel, reticent to spend and forming habits that may change the face of consumption permanently
• Hunger and malnourishment are increasing around the world as the coronavirus crisis pushes more people into poverty and limits access to healthy diets, according to the UN
