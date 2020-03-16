“It’s a very bold and unexpected decision,” said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Cairo-based Pharos Holding. “A foreign exit from fixed-income portfolios in emerging markets will happen anyway, regardless of the rates. That is why it was critical to cut rates in support of the local economy, irrespective of foreign portfolio investments or the carry trade.”
Egypt, which has offered investors the world’s second-most profitable carry trade this year, is joining a parade of rate cuts around the world as countries look to deploy stimulus and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With emerging markets swept up in an unprecedented sell-off, Egypt has already seen the pound weaken in recent days. The central bank may also have been emboldened by the first slowing in Egyptian inflation since October.
The Arab world’s most populous nation has reported 126 cases of the virus. It acted on rates the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly cut its benchmark by a full percentage point to near zero. Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, followed suit earlier Monday.
Egypt, where the tourism industry is vital to the economy, has announced it’s halting flights from the nation’s airports from Thursday through the end of the month to stem cases of the illness.
The government said it has allocated 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.4 billion) to combat the coronavirus, without specifying what the funding will go toward.
The central bank Sunday announced a range of measures to protect the economy, including giving small and medium-sized businesses a six-month extension for credit repayments and canceling ATM withdrawal fees for the same period.
“The MPC’s preemptive decision provides appropriate support to domestic economic activity given the current challenging external environment,” the central bank said.
