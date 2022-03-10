Siemens USA, a U.S. arm of the manufacturing and technology company, plans to make loans to these companies for projects that could include adding solar panels, redesigning a factory floor, or implementing technology to track emissions, Casciano said. Loans can range from around $1 million to more than $10 million for three or more years, he said.
Emissions of suppliers -- known as Scope 3 emissions -- usually constitute the majority of a company’s footprint, according to a Siemens statement seen by Bloomberg. Most suppliers are small and medium sized businesses, which account for nearly half of U.S. private-sector employees, according to the Small Business Administration.
Many of these companies have no idea how to reduce their emissions and must rely on expensive outside consultants to figure it out, said Martin Powell, head of sustainability and environmental initiatives Americas at Siemens Financial Services.
But big companies are increasingly paying attention to greenhouse gases when choosing suppliers, he said.
“It’s going to be about the value of the carbon emissions that each company has and that’s a real shift from how it was even 18 months ago,” Powell said.
Siemens plans to offer the loans at costs in line with a normal corporate loan, Casciano said. And he said that Siemens has “significant balance sheet capacity” to put more money in the program, which it’s calling Kickstarter Capital.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.