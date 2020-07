Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is in a state of emergency and needs additional measures to stem the outbreak. While Indonesia marked its deadliest day, there are plans to ease restrictions on tourism in Bali.

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases near 11.5 million; deaths exceed 534,000

• World economy that took elevator down faces steep stairs back up

• Support for Trump is declining in areas where the virus is spreading

• Generation Z is bearing the economic brunt of the coronavirus

• WHO says research on infectiousness of viral particles floating indoors is inconclusive: NYT

U.K. Firms to Cull Jobs When Furloughs End (6:49 a.m. NY)

Almost half of businesses taking part in the U.K. government’s coronavirus jobs program expect let go of furloughed staff when support ends in October.

The problem is more acute for medium-sized businesses, of which two-thirds say they’ll have to cut jobs when the subsidies expire, according to polling by Opinium and the think tank Bright Blue. A quarter of businesses will struggle to increase their share of employee salaries between August and October, the report showed.

More than 9 million people in the U.K. have been furloughed since the lockdown started in March. The government has been paying 80% of salaries, with companies able to top it up to 100%.

Becton Dickinson Wins Approval for Fast Covid Test (6:45 a.m. NY)

Becton Dickinson & Co won a U.S. regulator’s approval for a portable Covid-19 test that delivers results in 15 minutes.

The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency-use authorization for the BD Veritor Plus System, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based Becton Dickinson said Monday.

The hand-held product, about the size of a mobile phone, is part of a new class of antigen testing technology that offers faster, cheaper testing. The first such test, from Quidel Corp., was cleared for U.S. use in May.

Iran Death Toll Continues to Mount (5:57 p.m. HK)

Iran’s coronavirus death toll climbed to 11,731, with 160 more fatalities overnight, down slightly from the record high of 163 the previous 24 hours. The number of infections surpassed 243,000, with 2,613 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, up from 2,560 the previous day.

Indian City Pioneers Mask Penalty (5:54 p.m. HK)

The city of Gwalior in central India will require people caught in public without a face mask to spend three days volunteering in hospitals treating coronavirus patients, or at police check points monitoring mask compliance and other containment measures, the Press Trust of India reported on Monday, citing a local official.

The city’s efforts come as India’s epidemic surpassed that of Russia on Monday to rank as the third-worst in the world, with a one-day increase of 24,248 cases bringing the total to 697,413. The growing number of cases has already strained health-care systems in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Manila Rail Closed as Employees Test Positive (5:47 p.m. HK)

The Philippines will suspend one of three elevated rail transits in the capital, Manila, after almost 200 of its employees contracted the coronavirus.

The MRT Line 3 suspension will last until July 11 or until swab tests confirm a sufficient number of personnel are negative to allow limited operations. The Philippines reported 2,099 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 46,333, with 1,303 deaths.

EU to Discuss Remdesivir Deal (5:22 p.m. HK)

European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides will have a call with Gilead Sciences Inc. executives on Monday to advance a procurement deal for remdesivir on behalf of 16 EU members, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark, an EU official familiar with the matter said.

The health chief will also inquire about Gilead’s production capacity and the timeline for delivery, according to the official, who asked not to be named because negotiations are continuing. Remdesivir is one of only two medicines with a proven effect against the coronavirus.

Malawi President Calls Off Inauguration Ceremony (5:13 p.m. HK)

Malawi’s incoming president called off plans for an inauguration ceremony as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surges.

Lazarus Chakwera, the surprise winner of last month’s court-ordered election rerun, had planned a swearing-in at a 40,000-seat soccer stadium in the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday. Instead, he’ll take the oath of office at an army barracks with 100 people in attendance, he said.

Malawi reported 1,613 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, up 7.7% from the day before.

U.S. Data Confirm Virus Racial Disparity: NYT (4:15 p.m. HK)

Black and Latino people are being harmed by the coronavirus at higher rates than whites in the U.S., the New York Times reported, citing new federal data made available after the newspaper sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latinos and Blacks have been three times as likely to become infected and twice as likely to die from the virus based on the new numbers, which provide detailed characteristics of 640,000 infections detected in almost 1,000 U.S. counties, the paper said. The pattern runs across age groups, it said.

The data, a key component of the CDC’s disease surveillance efforts, confirm reports that have pointed to a greater death risk related to race, without providing an explanation.

Bali to Welcome Back Tourists Even as Cases Surge (4:11 p.m. HK)

Bali, Indonesia’s most popular vacation destination, will welcome back visitors from the end of this month even after the resort island reported a four-fold increase in virus cases in June.

While local tourists can visit beaches, temples and popular surfing spots from July 31, foreign visitors will be allowed in from Sept. 11, the Bali government said in a statement. The reopening of the tourism industry is part of a plan to restart the economy in a phased manner, it said.

Cases in Indonesia as a whole have increased by more than a 1,000 per day in the past two weeks. The country has the largest number of infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia.

Singapore Has 183 New Cases, Some Outside of Dormitories (4:03 p.m. HK)

Singapore had 183 new cases of Covid-19 infections as of noon Monday, the Ministry of Health said. The majority of those were among work-permit holders in dormitories.

Of the new cases, 23 were in the wider community, and three were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Russia Reports 6,600 New Cases, Up 1% (3:30 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 6,611 new infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 687,862, according to data from the government’s virus response center. Moscow recorded 685 cases.

There were 135 deaths, bringing the total toll to 10,296, while 3,579 people recovered, the center said.

Tokyo Finds 102 Cases, Tries to Avoid Blanket Curbs (2:53 p.m. HK)

Tokyo found 102 new cases on Monday, NHK reported, marking the fifth consecutive day of more than 100 infections as the city tries to fend off an outbreak without resorting to widespread business shutdowns.

The latest figure comes as Governor Yuriko Koike was elected to a second term in a landslide victory. After declaring her win on Sunday, she said now is a crucial time to prepare for a second wave as cases jump to the highest levels in two months.

Pakistani Ministers Test Positive as Cases Rise (2:49 p.m. HK)

Two of Pakistan’s top ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus as the nation became a hot spot for the pandemic in South Asia.

Health minister Zafar Mirza said in a Twitter post Monday he has isolated himself at home with “mild symptoms.” Last week foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed he was infected.

Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases have increased since the government eased a lockdown in the second week of May after a partial shutdown of about two months. The nation’s coronavirus cases climbed to 231,818 as of Monday, with 4,762 deaths.

German Infection Rate Inches Up, New Cases Steady (1:20 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate rose slightly, while remaining below the key threshold of 1.0 for a 12th day, and the number of new cases held far below the level at the height of the outbreak.

There were 325 new cases in the 24 hours through Monday morning, compared with 418 recorded the previous day, bringing the total to 197,523, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with an average of 391 in the past 7 days and almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

Virus to ‘Weigh Heavily’ on Singapore Economy: Lee (1:08 p.m. HK)

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he’s determined to hand over Singapore “intact” and in “good working order” to the next generation of leaders, predicting the coronavirus crisis will “weigh heavily” on the nation’s economy for at least a year. Speaking Monday ahead of general elections on Friday, Lee said it’s unclear how the pandemic will end.

India’s Epidemic Becomes Third Biggest (12:07 p.m. HK)

India’s coronavirus epidemic became the third-biggest in the world as infections surged after the nation eased containment measures to reverse an economic collapse that has left millions destitute.

The Asian nation reported a total of 697,413 cases, surpassing Russia. India is now trailing only the U.S. and Brazil, and is on track to surpass the 800,000 cases forecast for this month by a team of data scientists at the University of Michigan.

The country has failed to suppress new cases despite implementing one of the world’s most-expansive lockdowns at the end of March, when there were fewer than 1,000 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to ease the curbs in June to rescue an economy that’s hurtling toward its first contraction in more than four decades.

Border to Close Between Australia’s Most-Populous States (10:25 a.m. HK)

Australia’s two most-populous states will close their shared border from Tuesday night as authorities battle to contain Victoria’s worst spike in coronavirus cases since the crisis began.

The decision taken by the governments of New South Wales and Victoria marks a dramatic escalation of efforts to contain the virus and could jeopardize the nation’s economic recovery as restrictions are eased elsewhere. Victoria, which has locked down 12 areas of the state capital Melbourne, recorded 127 cases overnight, its biggest daily increase.

While Australia has been one of the standout performers globally in limiting the spread of the virus to less than 9,000 cases, Victoria’s flare-up -- mainly amid Melbourne’s poorer and more multicultural suburbs -- shows just how hard it will be to eradicate without a vaccine.

L.A. County Posts Record Number of Cases (9:50 a.m. HK)

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the outbreak in California, said it had a record 3,187 new Covid-10 cases on Friday. The greater Los Angeles area, which has more than 100,000 cases, recorded an additional 1,402 infections Saturday, though the numbers don’t include reports from one of the larger labs, it said.

H.K.’s Business Outlook Stabilized as Virus Eases (9:27 a.m. HK)

Business conditions in Hong Kong showed further signs of stabilization in June, as the government eased social-distancing restrictions with coronavirus infection rates largely under control.

The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index for Hong Kong climbed to 49.6 in June, the highest since March 2018 when the reading was last above the 50 level that marks expansion. The results show businesses in the city were more willing to invest in new capacity than in previous months, yet with sentiment still negative amid concerns about the long-term economic impact of the pandemic.

Trump to Host Outdoor Rally With Masks Encouraged (7:33 a.m. HK)

Trump will hold an outdoor rally in New Hampshire on July 11 at which face coverings are “strongly encouraged,” a change in tone after months of skepticism about the value of wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. Cases Rise 2%, Approach 2.9 Million (6 a.m. HK)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased by almost 56,000 from Saturday, a 2% rise that outpaced the 1.8% average daily increase over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University, which updated its tracking website on Sunday after more than five hours without new data. With U.S. cases totaling 2,874,396, deaths rose by 269 to 129,870, an increase of 0.2%.

California reported 5,410 new cases, an increase of 2.1%. Florida reported 200,111 cases, up 5.3% from a day earlier and equal to the average increase for the previous seven days. Arizona reported 3,536 new cases, a 3.7% rise, pushing the total to 98,089. The hard-hit state has a 4.1% seven-day average for new infections.

