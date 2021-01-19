Chinese firms trading in Hong Kong saw the bulk of gains in Asia, and the Hang Seng Index approached the 30,000 level. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped after billionaire Jack Ma resurfaced from months out of public view amid escalating scrutiny over his internet empire.

Investors are counting on more spending to help propel economic growth under incoming President Joe Biden, who is to be sworn in at noon Wednesday in Washington. Still, it won’t be all smooth sailing, with Yellen encountering early Republican resistance to Biden’s relief plan in her confirmation hearing to become Treasury secretary.

Yellen -- who could be confirmed as soon as Thursday -- said that help for the unemployed and small businesses would provide the “biggest bang for the buck.” She urged lawmakers to act in efforts to rescue an economy battered by the coronavirus. She also said the U.S. is prepared to take on China’s “abusive” trade and economic practices, and that the Biden administration won’t pursue a weak dollar.

On the virus front, Germany suffered record daily deaths and authorities in Beijing sealed off part of the city to guard against a flareup of cases in northern China.

Elsewhere, crude oil edged higher and gold traded at around $1,850 an ounce.

These are some key events coming up in the week ahead:

• Earnings come from companies including Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble and Intel.

• Joe Biden takes office as U.S. president on Wednesday.

• Policy decisions are due Wednesday from central banks in Brazil and Canada. The Bank of Japan and the ECB deliver decisions Thursday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2% as of 8:20 a.m. London time.

• The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3%.

• The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6%.

• The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1%.

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.2%.

• The euro increased 0.1% to $1.2146.

• The British pound jumped 0.3% to $1.367.

• The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.467 per dollar.

• The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 103.77 per dollar.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 1.09%.

• The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.13%.

• Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to -0.53%.

• Britain’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 0.285%.

• Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.049%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.8% to $53.39 a barrel.

• Brent crude gained 0.8% to $56.35 a barrel.

• Gold strengthened 0.8% to $1,854.79 an ounce.

