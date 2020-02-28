“We will need to find a pragmatic way not to cripple our health system,” district administrator Stefan Pusch told reporters in a press conference. “I would have to send half of my crisis team home.”

AD

AD

Public and private gatherings with more than 1,000 people won’t be allowed until March 15, the Swiss government said on Friday. The move hit the Geneva Motor Show, which was set to open to the public on March 5. The cancellation of one of Europe’s biggest auto exhibitions comes after the wireless industry scrapped the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and China postponed large-scale events scheduled through late March.

European leaders are struggling to project a business-as-usual image, even as the number of cases climbs unrelentingly, nearing 1,000 across the region. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte drank coffee together in a bar in Naples on Thursday, urging greater European cooperation and rejecting calls for suspending the Schengen Treaty that allows for border-free travel within the European Union.

Italy remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. The number of confirmed cases soared to 821 late on Friday, up from 650 a day earlier, Angelo Borrelli, who is overseeing the government’s response to the crisis, said at press conference. The number of possible virus-linked deaths rose to 21, Borrelli added.

AD

AD

UniCredit SpA said one of its Milan-based employees tested positive for the virus after being in self-quarantine since Feb. 21. The bank decided to close the floor where the employee was working. Some soccer games in the country will be played in front of empty stadiums, including the face-off on Sunday between title contenders Juventus and Inter Milan.

Measures to support areas most affected by the virus may be approved by the Italian government as early as Friday. The government is expected to approve emergency measures, including suspending payments of utility bills and some mortgage payments, to support companies and families in the areas most affected by the outbreak, according to a draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg.

Small- and medium-sized businesses in affected areas will have preferential access to a state relief fund, according to the draft, which may change before a cabinet meeting later Friday.

AD

AD

In Spain, the number of people with the disease rose to 34. The Netherlands confirmed its first cases, after two contracted the virus on a recent visit to Italy’s Lombardy region. Globally, there are over 83,000 cases.

A crisis task force in Germany is meeting on Friday afternoon in Berlin to discuss next steps, including the possibility of restrictions that would cancel the ITB tourism trade fair. The organizers said on Twitter that they are coordinating with state and federal officials on how to proceed.

The fallout from the spread risks compounding a broader industrial slump. BASF SE warned of a possible second annual profit drop due to the impact of the coronavirus and an ongoing automotive downturn. The benchmark DAX Index lost 3.9% on Friday.

AD

Growth in Europe’s largest economy will almost certainly be weighed down by the disease, even though the effects of the epidemic don’t yet warrant a monetary-policy response, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said, adding that growth could be “somewhat lower” than the 0.6% growth rate predicted in December.

AD

Chancellor Angela Merkel consulted with her ministers, with all state organizations focused on halting or slowing the spread. The economy won’t escape the turmoil tied to the coronavirus “without a trace,” but it’s too early to make a serious assessment about the scale of the damage, Merkel’s chief spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Germany is looking into a range of measures to protect its key export sector. The government’s plans would seek to improve conditions for doing business, including reducing the tax burden on companies and boosting tax relief for digital investment. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will discuss possible measures with leaders of the coalition parties next week.

AD

Stocking Up

While “uncertainty has increased,” German companies haven’t yet signaled “inordinate” demand for financial assistance, and there are no indications of supply disruptions, an economy ministry spokeswoman said.

AD

In France, which has 38 cases, the disease’s arrival in Europe is forcing the government to reevaluate the impact. The country estimated the outbreak in China would shave 0.1 percentage points off economic growth in 2020, but that figure could now be higher, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Paris.

He plans to speak with European peers and officials at international organizations early next week to update forecasts. Despite the uncertainty, he urged investors to be wary of some “fantastical” figures circulating in financial markets.

AD

For consumers, the outbreak is causing some to stock up on essentials. German discount giant Lidl is seeing “significantly higher” sales in some regions, with shoppers loading up on canned foods, pasta as well as toilet paper and disinfectants. Aldi Sued is also seeing increased demand for non-perishable foods and is raising inventories accordingly.

AD

While hundreds of unlucky tourists have been trapped in quarantines, there has been signs of relief. About 130 guests at a virus-hit hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife will be allowed to leave on Friday. About 700 were isolated at the facility since the start of the week when an Italian doctor, his wife and a group of friends were found to have the virus.

Only six people that had direct contact with the infected people and some other guests are showing possible symptoms. They are currently in isolation in their rooms, although all have tested negative so far, said Domingo Nunez, head of epidemiology in the region’s health department.

AD

“We are entering into a resolution phase, and we hope to resolve this situation in a satisfactory way, reinforcing our status as a serious and safe tourist destination,” he said.

AD

(Adds updated case total in Italy in sixth paragraph)

--With assistance from Ania Nussbaum, Marco Bertacche, Joost Akkermans, Jan Dahinten, Flavia Rotondi, Patrick Donahue, Laura Millan Lombrana, Tim Loh, John Follain and Daniele Lepido.

To contact the reporters on this story: Naomi Kresge in Berlin at nkresge@bloomberg.net;Stefan Nicola in Berlin at snicola2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Chris Reiter