Stocks extended losses as ECB President Christine Lagarde urged governments to work on a coordinated fiscal response, saying the virus’s implication for inflation is highly uncertain and the sharp decline in oil is a significant downside price risk.

“None of the ECB’s measures or any other monetary, fiscal or regulatory policy initiative can be the circuit breaker in the recession into which the eurozone seems to have fallen this month,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “But the ECB package, and further steps by bank supervisors as well as by fiscal policy, can limit second-round effects.”

European stocks have tumbled 31% since last month’s record high, with the global policy response so far inspiring little confidence that the fallout from the spreading virus will be contained.

The ECB left its deposit facility rate and its main refinancing rate unchanged, while it added 120 billion euros ($135 billion) of net asset purchases through the end of 2020. Shares of banks nevertheless extended their drop to 12%.

U.S. stocks sank at the open after President Donald Trump late Wednesday announced a sweeping 30-day ban on travel from Europe excluding the U.K., with the Department of Homeland Security later clarifying that the restriction applies generally to foreigners who’ve been in Europe within 14 days.

Here are further comments from market participants:

Manish Singh, Crossbridge Capital

• “It’s not a liquidity problem. This battle is for Merkel to step up and fight, Lagarde is the foot soldier in this coronavirus war. The market needs to see decisive and effective political and fiscal leadership from the EU. Good first step, but not enough to lift the mood and change sentiment. We need strong fiscal response. Monetary policy bullet is spent and just a band-aid.”

Sebastien Galy, Nordea Investment Funds

• “The fact that the ECB didn’t go for more negative interest rates tells you about the complete lack of coordination between the U.S. and the EU. More negative interest rates are likely seen as a devaluation by the U.S. at the time of heavy trade negotiations and a travel ban.”

David Holohan, Mediolanum

• “While the initial reaction of banks and broader equities was lower, I suspect bank investors will quickly see that the ECB actions are aimed at supporting banks and their investment cases are improved in light of Temporary Capital and Operational Relief as opposed to lower interest rates.”

Thomas Gitzel, VP Bank

• “The ECB is trying to do its part to manage the crisis. The deposit rate was not further reduced, but other means are in focus. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular now need access to liquidity. The banking sector cannot help in all cases due to strict regulations. The ECB’s decision to relax regulations for banks’ capital ratios is therefore correct. In addition, however, flanking government special credit programs are now needed.”

Neil Birrell, Premier Miton

• “The ECB has stepped up to the plate and joined other major central banks with measures to try and stabilise the economic shock being caused by COVID-19. The fact that rates haven’t been cut doesn’t really matter as it wouldn’t have made much difference, but the market will be disappointed by that. It’s all about the liquidity package, which at first glance looks to be the targeted response that was promised.”

Phil Smeaton, Sanlam Investments

• “So far we have seen numerous easing measures from central banks, but markets have yet to respond positively as we have not yet, outside the U.K.’s budget yesterday, seen the fiscal response which is expected. The market remains focused on the short-term cash flow problems that the economic lockdowns will create and debt markets are pricing in a deterioration of credit quality and rise in defaults and downgrades. For companies with strong balance sheets, this provides good opportunities for long-term investors, and for companies with weak balance sheets they should grab the loans while they can. I expect stronger and more coordinated fiscal measures to be deployed soon.”

