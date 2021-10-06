Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, told reporters Wednesday that it is imperative for the chamber to act this week. “We believe things are about to happen -- the credit rating, what’s happened with the stock market. McConnell is playing with fire and he doesn’t care,” he said.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Democrats should use the budget reconciliation process, which can also lift the debt ceiling with Democratic votes alone. Democrats have opposed this idea saying it would take too long, though Republicans say there is still time to go that route. -- Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson