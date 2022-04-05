The former employees obtained funds through the Small Business Administration’s Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to the Fed. Authorities have been trying to crack down on abuses of that federal effort and others.

The individuals didn’t admit or deny the conduct, according to the Fed. A representative for Bank of America declined to comment and a Regions spokesman did not immediately respond. Jordan said in a message that the actions alleged by the Fed were done “fraudulently in my name.” The others named by the Fed either did not respond or could not be reached for comment.