Natthapatt Sooppapipatt, a 21-year-old Thai university student, buys clothes, collectible figurines and accessories for her dogs from small stores through Instagram, and likes the way she can communicate with a real person via the app. “Receiving bot replies like ‘we will reach out to you’ or ‘we are a bit busy right now’ makes me feel scammed,” she said. “I want to talk to a human, someone who can understand my wants and concerns.”