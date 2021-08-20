India is turning into fertile ground for tech firms that offer services from everything from finance to food delivery and education. Amazon.com Inc. this week made its maiden investment in India’s wealth management sector, participating in a $40 million round by fintech startup Smallcase Technologies Pvt. Facebook’s Whatsapp also offers a digital payments service.
“We are at the spear end of the digital transformation and we believe that the Small Business Loans Initiative can provide big impetus to early entrepreneurs to fuel their ideas and their appetite for taking risks,” said Ajit Mohan, Facebook managing director for India. The program is open to businesses registered across 200 towns and cities in the country.
