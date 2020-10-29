In a movement spurred by civil rights leaders, hundreds of companies decided to halt advertising on Facebook in the month of July, asking the world’s largest social network to take greater responsibility for moderating hate speech and election misinformation that is often amplified on its sites. The robust sales gain underscores that, despite the criticism, Facebook is still the primary place for small and medium-sized business owners to reach customers.

Because Covid-19 shutdowns have driven an increase in online shopping, Facebook has been introducing more products for advertisers to sell directly to customers through its flagship site and its Instagram photo-sharing app. Revenue in the recent quarter likely benefited from that shift, as well as a boost in political advertising ahead of the U.S. election.

Investors were looking for a quarter helped by “better than previously expected advertising market recovery, accelerating political ad spend and incremental contributions from a flurry of product announcements related to social commerce,” said Rohit Kulkarni, an analyst at MKM partners, in a research note.

In a statement on Thursday, the company also said third-quarter profit was $7.85 billion, or $2.71 per share, compared with the $1.91 per share analysts projected.

Shares were little changed in late trading, fluctuating between gains and losses. In the statement, Facebook warned of “a significant amount of uncertainty” in 2021, citing unpredictable online spending trends during the pandemic, regulatory challenges and changes to ad rules on Apple Inc.’s devices.

Still, the results offer evidence that the company’s business has so far been insulated from its mounting regulatory and political challenges. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testified in U.S. Congress again on Wednesday, facing questions about whether Facebook was fairly handling election-related content.

Alongside other technology giants, the company has also been the target of multiple investigations into its power and influence. A congressional committee released a report during the quarter concluding that Facebook has an unfair market advantage, and the Federal Trade Commission may soon announce whether it will pursue an antitrust case.

Amid the regulatory inquiries, Facebook has taken steps to further integrate its disparate social media and messaging products, making any potential breakup more difficult from a technical standpoint. Facebook recently combined the chat products on Instagram and Messenger, prompting users to merge their profiles. It also said users of its Oculus virtual reality headsets would be required to have Facebook accounts.

Facebook shares earlier closed at $280.83 in New York. The stock has gained 37% this year, far outpacing the 2.5% gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

