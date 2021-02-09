The debate comes as the House continues to release elements of the bill. A dozen different House committees are working on the specific components of Biden’s plan and releasing their portions as they go along.

The House aims to vote on the full bill during the week of Feb. 22. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pledged to secure congressional passage by the mid-March expiration of enhanced jobless benefits approved in the December aid package.

Farm Aid Included in Aid Plan, Through Commodity Purchases

Food aid for hungry Americans and commodity purchases for hurting agriculture producers topped the list of priorities within the fiscal 2021 budget reconciliation bill released by House Agriculture Committee Democrats.

The proposal would allot about $4 billion for the agriculture secretary to purchase commodities, such as fresh produce and dairy, and aid the food supply chain. There’s also more than $1 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly referred to as food stamps. The House Agriculture Committee will consider the proposal Wednesday.

The initiative would also set aside $1 billion for the agriculture secretary to provide outreach and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers from socially disadvantaged groups, along with grants and loans to improve land access for them. -- Megan Boyanton

Biden Backs Quicker Phase-Out of Aid Checks (4:05 p.m.)

Biden said Tuesday he would support a plan from House Democrats that provides $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning $75,000 or under but then more quickly scales down the payments to those earning above that amount.

Biden said he could back the proposal, released Monday, during an Oval Office meeting with business leaders to gain support for his proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

A group of 10 Republican senators who met last week with Biden had advocated for $1,000 payments phased out at $50,000 in individual income. Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, had advocated for starting to phase out payments at $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for couples.

House Democrats rejected those ideas, but did lower the amounts paid out to individuals who made between $75,000 and $100,000 and married couples making between $150,000 and $200,000. Taxpayers earning above those limits wouldn’t qualify for stimulus payments. -- Justin Sink

Wyden Wants Changes to House Unemployment Draft (12:04 p.m.)

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said Tuesday he will fight to ensure that enhanced unemployment benefits are more generous than in the draft of those sections released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday.

The House bill extends unemployment for gig workers, the long term unemployed as well as a weekly supplement of $400 through Aug. 29, just five months.

“I am going to fight like hell to get six,” said Wyden, noting that is what Biden originally proposed.

Extending unemployment insurance through the end of September would align the benefits expiration with the Oct. 1 deadline to pass a new funding bill to keep the government open. The move could make it easier for lawmakers to tack on another extension of jobless benefits without a lapse.

Wyden also wants a $600 per week federal supplemental UI payment. “Nobody on UI is using it to buy fancy imported products from Europe. They buy local,” he said.

Asked if the Finance Committee will hold a formal public vote on its own version of the bill, Wyden said the plan is still being worked out. He vowed to complete the bill by early March.

The Senate on Tuesday is beginning Trump’s impeachment trial and senators will be forced to sit as jurors every afternoon until the trial is completed. -- Erik Wasson

Restaurants, Small Businesses Get Fresh Relief in Draft Package (11:32 a.m.)

House Democrats have alloted $7.5 billion in additional funding for the Paycheck Program Program of forgivable loans for small businesses. The House Small Business Committee released its draft language for its elements of President Biden’s Covid-19 relief plan, one of a dozen panels working on the bill. The PPP only just reopened last month, thanks to fresh funding approved in the December aid bill. The House Small Business Committee will vote on the text Wednesday.

The new proposal creates a $25 billion program for restaurants and other food and drinking establishments. A fifth of the funding will be set aside for the smallest firms -- those with 2019 revenue of less than $500,000. The grants, available in amounts as large as $10 million per entity, may be used for expenses including payroll, mortgage, rent and utilities. The new initiative would be welcome news in the hospitality industry, which has been among the hardest hit during the pandemic crisis. -- Cécile Daurat

