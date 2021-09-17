South Africa should consider vaccinating adolescents after data showed that the most common underlying cause of death among infected youngsters during the ongoing third wave was HIV infection, the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
Key Developments:
Johnson’s Spokesman Cites Steady Progress (7:58 a.m. NY)
Vaccine program “is enabling us to move steadily and remove restrictions,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain tells reporters in London. “While we have seen slow easing of the restrictions on travel, I’m not going to speculate on what the Transport Secretary will say later today.”
Third Shots Introduced for Vulnerable Finns (7:52 a.m. NY)
Finland decided to start giving third vaccinations to severely immunocompromised people with immediate effect, and said plans were being drawn up for giving third jabs to those treating Covid patients, elderly people resident in care homes and their carers.
EU Upholds Recommendation on Astra 2nd Dose (6:47 a.m. NY)
European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee says there’s no evidence that delaying a second dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine Vaxzevria has any influence on the risk of TTS. EMA maintains recommendation to continue giving a second dose of Vaxzevria within 4 to 12 weeks of the first, in line with product information.
Indonesia May Reopen Bali Next Month (6:42 a.m. NY)
Indonesia could start to welcome foreign tourists to Bali next month if its declining case count can be sustained.
The government could allow direct international flights to the resort island or require foreigners to come in through the capital Jakarta first, said Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs who’s overseeing the pandemic response. Foreign travelers would be allowed entry depending on the Covid conditions in their origin countries.
Bangkok to Reopen Once 70% Vaccinated (6:17 a.m. NY)
Bangkok Governor Asawin Kwanmuang says on Friday that the province will waive quarantine for vaccinated international travelers after at least 70% of residents received two vaccine doses.
He estimates Bangkok could reach that target by Oct. 15, but says that the decision to reopen also hinges on having measures in place to prevent another wave of infections
More Home Recoveries in Singapore (5:49 p.m. HK)
Singapore has made home recovery the default for certain patients this week and plans to include more age groups, the government said on Friday, in a further sign the country was looking to transition to living with the virus.
Home recovery has started for suitable patients aged below 50 from Sept. 15. The government plans to widen the group from Saturday to include fully-vaccinated people aged 69 and below who can self-isolate.
HIV Link to Child Deaths in South Africa (5:37 p.m. HK)
South Africa should consider vaccinating adolescents after data showed that the most common underlying cause of death among infected youngsters during the ongoing third wave was HIV infection. “Given the high prevalence of HIV among adolescents in South Africa, efforts should be considered to vaccinate” those with underlying conditions that put them at increased risk of severe Covid-19, the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a report this week. Giving shots to those between 15 and 18-years-old “may need to be prioritized to close the immunity gap,” the NICD said.
China’s Fujian Imposes Quarantines (5:26 p.m. HK)
China’s Fujian province, epicenter of the nation’s current outbreak, quarantined 140,865 people as of Sept. 16, according to a local government briefing. Fujian reported 61 local confirmed cases and six local asymptomatic cases Thursday.
Cyprus, Algarve Off German High-Risk List (5:17 p.m. HK)
Germany’s Robert-Koch Institute health-care body no longer lists Cyprus, Portugal’s Algarve region, as well as non-European destinations such as India, Brazil and South Africa, as high-risk virus areas, according to statement.
India’s not Considering Vaccine Exports (3:54 p.m. HK)
India won’t resume vaccine exports until its domestic requirements are met, a senior government official said Friday, belying WHO expectations that the world’s largest inoculation manufacturing nation would resume supplies soon to Covax, the equitable vaccine initiative.
India had been shipping doses to poorer nations as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-touted vaccine diplomacy push until earlier this year. But in April, the government moved to prioritize its own population and halted exports as the delta virus variant hit.
China Halts Vietnam’s Dragon Fruit Trade (12:45 p.m. HK)
China has suspended imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam saying it found traces of the coronavirus, temporarily halting a $1 billion market as Beijing continues its vigorous testing of inbound food shipments for evidence of the pathogen.
Imports of the tropical fruit have been suspended for a week beginning Wednesday, Vietnam’s trade ministry said on its website. Authorities in China’s Guangxi region said the coronavirus was found on packaging and cardboard boxes shipped from Quang Ninh province.
Vietnam Looks to Reopen Plants (11:47 a.m. HK)
Vietnam, under pressure from global brands that rely on factories in the Southeast Asian country, is ordering Ho Chi Minh City to allow some plants to resume operations, Tien Phong newspaper reported.
Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam gave the order for the city to ease virus curbs in areas with low virus rates to enable factories that serve as key suppliers to global brands to reopen, Dam was cited as saying according to newspaper Tien Phong. City officials should not pursue a Covid-zero strategy, he said.
Hong Kong Tests Boosters for Sinovac (11:46 a.m. HK)
Hong Kong is testing whether people given Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s Covid vaccine will fare better if they get a booster using BioNTech SE’s more potent mRNA technology, as evidence emerges about how quickly antibodies from the Chinese-made vaccine fade.
Questions have swirled about the effectiveness of the Sinovac shots, which were the first to be rolled out in Hong Kong starting in February and account for about one-third of immunizations given in the city. As recent research shows that protection from all the available immunizations ebb with time, Hong Kong officials decided to study the importance of which booster was used.
Manila Under Second-Tightest Curbs (10:47 a.m. HK)
The Philippine capital region will be under the second-strictest movement restrictions until end-September as coronavirus cases remain elevated, the Department of Health said.
Metro Manila, which accounts for a third of economic output, will be under Alert Level 4, where businesses like restaurants and beauty salons can operate at limited capacity, and where only vaccinated people can dine in. Curbs will be reviewed weekly, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a virtual forum Friday.
H.K. Needs Vaccine Rate of 80% to Reopen (10:14 a.m. HK)
Hong Kong won’t consider shifting its zero-tolerance strategy to one of “living with the virus” until the vaccination rate is 80% to 90%, and its fate remains tied to China’s pandemic approach as lifting border curbs with the mainland remains the city’s priority, said a top advisor to the government.
The city is still far from that milestone, with just 58% of residents having been vaccinated with an initial dose, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. That lags rival financial hubs, with a figure of 82% in Singapore.
N.Z. Extends Travel Bubble Suspension (9:34 a.m. HK)
Quarantine-free travel with Australia will remain suspended for a further eight weeks, New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in emailed statement.
The suspension will be reviewed again in mid- to late-November.
China Spread Show No Signs of Abating (9:33 a.m. HK)
China reported 68 Covid infections on Friday as the delta variant spread in the southeastern Chinese province Fujian showed no signs of abating.
Putian, a shoe manufacturing hub, found 34 infections, including 6 asymptomatic. The outbreak has spread to a fourth city in the province, with one case reported in Zhangzhou. Meanwhile, one case was detected in the prefecture bordering Mynmar in southwestern Yunan Province.
Australian State Eases Lockdown (8:52 a.m. HK)
Australia’s second most-populous state, Victoria, is easing some lockdown measures in Melbourne as vaccination rates continue to climb.
Adults who’ve received two Covid-19 shots will be allowed to socialize outdoors in groups of five, and a restriction on staying within a 5-kilometer radius of your home will be widened to 10 kilometers. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce a comprehensive roadmap to reopening the state economy on Sunday.
Tokyo to Cancel Marathon for First Time (7:56 a.m. HK)
The Tokyo Marathon will be canceled for the first time in its decade-plus history due to the virus emergency in the capital, broadcaster NHK reported, without citing anyone.
The decision will be made at the Tokyo Marathon Foundation’s extraordinary board meeting Friday, according to the report. Under the organizer’s guidelines, the event will be canceled if the state of emergency is imposed within a month prior to the date. The marathon, scheduled for Oct. 17, meets that requirement after Japan extended its fourth state of emergency for Tokyo through September.
FDA Advisors Begin Pivotal Booster Meetings (5:08 p.m. NY)
President Joe Biden’s push to begin offering third doses of Pfizer Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine faces the first of two crucial tests Friday when advisers to the Food and Drug Administration meet to discuss whether booster shots should be offered to most Americans.
The meeting will take place as an extraordinary public debate plays out among administration officials, pharmaceutical executives, scientists, public health experts and global activists about whether boosters are even needed, and whether those doses would do more good being sent to poorer nations whose residents haven’t received even a single shot.
