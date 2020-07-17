The Fed had previously said it was looking to broaden Main Street -- its emergency facility to help small and mid-size businesses weather the pandemic -- to include nonprofits, which have been on the frontline of helping needy Americans survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed changed the minimum employee provision for nonprofits to 10 from 50, allowing smaller organizations to participate. Nonprofit organizations employ 12.5 million Americans, or about 8% of the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Endowment Cap

It also modified the revenue provision, giving access to nonprofits with non-donation revenues equal to or greater than 60% of expenses in the two years through 2019. The central bank made changes to other financial provisions, but left the overall terms of the loan the same. The endowment cap remains unchanged at $3 billion.

The changes follow a public comment period, in which organizations around the country asked for modifications so that smaller nonprofits could participate. The Fed first announced it was working on an expansion to nonprofits on June 8 and proposed a framework on June 15, requesting comments on it through June 22.

This marks the latest expansion of the Main Street Lending Program, which the central bank first announced in March as part of its emergency response to the coronavirus-fueled economic crisis. The program buys 95% of loans made to eligible entities by financial institutions. The Fed started buying loans from banks on Wednesday, it said in its weekly reserve balance report published Thursday. It purchased just $12 million in the first day.

Nonprofits would be able to tap two of the program’s three facilities at terms similar to that of the for-profit, small to mid-size businesses that it was first designed for.

