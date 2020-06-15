“Lenders can find the necessary registration documents on the program site and are encouraged to begin making Main Street program loans immediately,” the Boston Fed said.
The program will lend up to $600 billion through the three facilities, each of which will make slightly different loans to businesses with up to 15,000 employees or $5 billion in revenue last year. Loans will range in size from $250,000 to $300 million for an expansion of existing debt.
